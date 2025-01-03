Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,705 in the last 365 days.

Inari Medical to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other vascular diseases, announced today that its management team is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15 at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access a live webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Inari Medical investor relations website.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and four other targeted disease states. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Inari Medical contact:
Neil Bhalodkar
IR@inarimedical.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Inari Medical to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more