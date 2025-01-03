Empowerment Navigator Kerin M. Cagle Joins Abundance Studios® as a Producer

Kerin M. Cagle Joins Abundance Studios® As A Producer

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Studios® is thrilled to announce that Kerin M. Cagle, co-owner of ASE Private Wealth™ and founder of sYmply The Best™: Empowering Women to Live an Exceptional Life™, has joined the studio as a Producer. With her dynamic background in branding and strategy, Kerin brings a unique perspective and vision to the mission of Abundance Studios® of creating transformative stories.

Through sYmply The Best™, Kerin is committed to walking alongside women as they rise above challenges, step boldly into their power, and build legacies that leave an undeniable mark on the world. Her passion is a powerful reminder that when women embrace their purpose, they unlock the courage to dream bigger, love deeper, and show up fully for themselves and the world around them. By fostering collaboration and igniting personal growth, Kerin’s vision aligns with the heart of the studio: to tell stories that elevate, empower, and transform lives.

In her professional role as Chief Branding and Strategy Officer at ASE Private Wealth™, Kerin shapes the firm’s vision and messaging, emphasizing its core values of collaboration and long-term impact. Together with her husband, Devery “Rusty” Cagle, she co-leads the 100 Year IMPACT™ initiative, helping high-net-worth individuals, families, and nonprofits design legacies that foster charitable impact on local and global levels.

As a Producer with Abundance Studios®, Kerin will contribute her expertise to the studio’s mission of creating cause-based films that tackle pressing societal issues while inspiring audiences worldwide. These projects address themes such as human resilience, social justice, and environmental preservation—aligning seamlessly with her passion for driving meaningful change.

“I am honored to join Abundance Studios® as a Producer,” said Kerin. “Storytelling is a powerful tool for impact, and I look forward to collaborating on films that inspire, educate, and elevate humanity.”

Kerin’s upcoming projects include co-authoring Unstoppable - Stories of Grit, Determination, and Perseverance with the iconic Lisa Nichols, set for release in Summer 2025. This book reflects Kerin’s commitment to amplifying stories of resilience and empowerment.

Abundance Studios® is honored to welcome Kerin M. Cagle to its team of Producers. Her leadership, vision, and passion for storytelling will undoubtedly enrich the studio’s mission to create impactful films that resonate with audiences and inspire change.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a cause-based film production company dedicated to creating compelling and impactful films that resonate with audiences worldwide. By partnering with industry experts and visionaries, Abundance Studios® strives to produce films that educate, inspire, and entertain.

