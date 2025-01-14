A&M Industrial Named Family Business Of The Year By NJBIZ

A&M Industrial's Josh Young & Rob Zatorsky pose with the 2024 Family Business Of The Year Award.

A&M Industrial has been named New Jersey's 2024 Family Business Of The Year By NJBIZ in recognition of their many contributions to New Jersey.

For three generations, A&M Industrial has been a company– and a team– that you can rely on.” — David Young

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 12, 2024, A&M Industrial was named the 2024 Family-Owned Business Of the Year By NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal. The NJBIZ Business Of The Year program honors companies and individuals for outstanding accomplishments in helping the state's business community grow and prosper. A&M Industrial was proud to be nominated amongst companies that share their dedication to remaining family-owned and growing their business within the great state of New Jersey, and prouder still to win the title of Family-Owned Business Of The Year (100+ employee category).For more than 70 years, A&M Industrial has remained an independent, family-owned business, evolving from a small hardware store in Newark into a global distributor with a robust presence throughout the East Coast. A&M’s commitment to relationships and unparalleled crisis response has firmly established the company as both an industry and community leader. “Being heavily involved with the restoration of electric, gas, and steam service, I can assure you that the effort seen in the battle zone was only possible due to the Herculean effort on the part of your company,” Con Edison wrote following A&M’s support in the aftermath of 9/11.“I think the most memorable and impactful times have been during times of crises,” said A&M Industrial President David Young. “When the World Trade Center collapsed, our company was called upon for all types of emergency equipment and we were open for eight straight days, 24 hours a day… I never had to ask anybody to come in. Similarly in 2012, after Superstorm Sandy, our team worked tirelessly – with no lights or computer systems – to get critical components into the hands of utility companies working to restore power to the region. During the pandemic, we sourced PPE from around the world to distribute to local hospitals and government facilities. For three generations, A&M Industrial has been a company– and a team– that you can rely on.”Beyond business, A&M established the Monica K Young Foundation , raising over $235,000 to date in support of ovarian cancer treatment, research and support services. Partnering with national and local charitable organizations, A&M Industrial has a long history of giving back to the communities it serves.Looking towards the future, A&M launched its automation division in 2022, led by Chief Operating Officer Josh Young, David’s son and founder Arny Young’s grandson. Focusing on robotics and manufacturing technology solutions, A&M Industrial continues to deliver innovative solutions that keep their customers on the cutting edge. The company plans to open a new, state-of-the-art headquarters and distribution center in Cranbury in 2026, reinforcing its commitment to New Jersey’s manufacturing sector.

