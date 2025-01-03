Facial Care Market projected to surpass US$207.196 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.83%

The global facial care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83%, reaching a market size of US$207.196 billion in 2030 from US$156.066 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the facial care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$207.196 billion by 2030.The facial care market consists of various products, from cleansers to active ingredients like retinol or niacinamide, helping maintain good skin health. It addresses multiple skin-related concerns like moisturization, cleaning, scrubbing, hydration, sun protection, aging, and other related concerns. The market for facial care includes products like cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliators, facial masks, serums, face oil, acne-specific creams, and many other products to enhance the overall health of the face.The demand for facial care products is increasing due to rising consumer awareness driven by internet penetration and a shift toward natural, non-toxic products that enhance skin health and repair. Social media influencers play a significant role in fuelling the market demand, while the growing concerns about pollution in urban areas are driving the demand for products that protect and restore the skin. Additionally, a heightened awareness of skincare benefits, such as improved skin texture and anti-ageing effects, further contributes to the market's rapid expansion.The market is witnessing continued product innovation and strategic alliances as companies strive to meet evolving consumer demands. By introducing advanced formulations and products for targeting the various concerns of the face, along with partnerships and collaborations, businesses aim to capture a larger share of the market and strengthen their competitive positioning. For example, in August 2024, Justhuman launched a skin care product, “Microshots Age Defying Peptide6 Treatment Cream,” based on neurocosmetics.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-facial-care-market The global facial care market by product type is segmented into creams, lotions & moisturizers, cleansers, exfoliators, serums, sunscreens , facemasks, and others. Creams, lotions & moisturizers help in skin hydration, brightening, and other related concerns and it is demanded widely as it forms the core of facial care. Cleansers are also widely demanded for their properties to remove dirt, oil, etc. It is also placed in the core facial care routines. Exfoliator demand is also growing as it helps in removing skin cells and promotes healthier and brighter skin. Serums are lightweight and concentrated formulas of active ingredients whose demand is increasing due to their growing popularity. During the forecast period, serums will be the fastest-growing due to the growing demand for targeting specific skin-related issues like even tone.The global facial care market by gender is segmented into female and male. The market of facial care was traditionally for women or female segments, but the last few decades have seen a rise in demand for facial care products for men too. During the forecast period, the female segment will dominate the market, but the male segment will grow significantly due to increased awareness among men, changes in social norms, increased focus on personal grooming, and growing effects of pollution on skin.The global facial care market by distribution channel is segmented into physical retail stores, online retail, pharmacies & drugstores. physical retail stores include dedicated retail shops for beauty products, supermarkets, departmental stores etc., where facial care products are sold with the assistance of beauty advisors helping customers choose the product as well as it has offer customers to try products before purchasing. This is a dominant segment, but it is declining due to the emergence of online shopping. Online retail will be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period due to the growing market of e-commerce and the associated benefits with online shopping such as home delivery options, availability of a wide variety of products, easy product comparison etc. Also, the growing use of AI and virtual try-ons will be fuelling the online retail segment.Based on geography, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest-growing global facial care market, though North America will continue to have the largest market share. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing market due to its huge consumer base and growing disposable income with consumers, particularly in developing economies like India and China. Along with increasing working-class women population and growth in the e-commerce sector.The report includes the major players operating in the global facial care market: L’Oréal, Johnson & Johnson, La Roche-Posay, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estée Lauder, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, LVMH, Kao, Coty, SkinCeuticals, Oriflame, Glytone, and Galderma.The market analytics report segments the global facial care market as follows:• By Product Typeo Cream, Lotion and Moisturizerso Cleansero Exfoliatorso Serumso Sunscreenso Facemasko Others (Facial oil, eye creams. toners, etc.)• By Gendero Femaleo Male• By Distribution Channelo Physical Retail Storeso Online Retailo Pharmacies and Drugstores• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• L’Oreal• Johnson& Johnson• La Roche-Posay• Unilever• Proctor & Gamble• Estee Lauder• Shiseido• Beiersdorf• LVMH• Kao• Coty• SkinCeuticals• Oriflame• Glytone• GaldermaExplore More Reports:• Pore Strips Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pore-strips-market • CBD Skincare Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cbd-skincare-market • Global Glycerin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-glycerin-market

