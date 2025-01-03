Submit Release
Balchem Corporation to Present at CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Conference on January 14, 2025

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC), a global specialty ingredient manufacturer for health and nutrition markets, announced they will present at CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Conference on January 14, 2025. Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Bengtsson, Chief Financial Officer and Allison Baurichter, Senior Director Investor Relations will present at the conference.

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

