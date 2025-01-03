Amesite to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference January 22-23 on AI-Powered App, NurseMagic™

Company to Discuss Growth for NurseMagic™ for both B2C and B2B Users in 50 States and 21 Countries, Representing 87 Professions

DETROIT, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for B2C and B2B markets, announced today that CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti January Virtual Investor Conference on January 22-23, 2025. Joining her in presenting Amesite’s recent success in the NurseMagicTM market launch will be Mr. Brandon Owens, VP of Sales.

The presentation will begin at 10:45am ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, and can be accessed live, via a link – to be provided on Amesite’s website , and announced on its social media channels. Amesite will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, January 22-23, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events . Registration and access are free and participants are not required to be Sidoti clients.

NurseMagic™ has seen strong user growth since its launch a few months ago and now supports users from eighty-seven (87) professions (ranging from registered nurses, to physicians, EMTs, occupational therapists, hospital managers, healthcare CEOs and dozens more) in all fifty (50) states and twenty-one (21) countries. Availability of a consumer subscription followed the successful launch of NurseMagic ™ ’s enterprise offering , which meets HIPAA regulatory requirements . Amesite recently announced enterprise sales in high growth companies with hundreds of franchisees .

“We are excited to provide details on the sales opportunities and motions for NurseMagicTM to our investors,” said Brandon Owens, VP of Sales of Amesite. “The incredibly positive response to NurseMagicTM, including enterprise sales to franchisees of some of the largest home care providers in the country, gives us confidence that the solution will scale rapidly.”

“Our presentation will include discussions on sustainable revenue growth with NurseMagicTM, because of its creation of dramatically improved efficiency in healthcare, as a first-in-space solution for some of the largest groups of health and home care providers in the nation,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. “We are excited to talk with investors, whom we believe will recognize the substantial opportunity for growth of our AI-powered NurseMagicTM solution.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™, the company’s mobile app for healthcare professionals, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

