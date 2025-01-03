Pacemakers Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~5.85% by 2030 | DelveInsight

Global Pacemakers Market Size

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pacemakers Market was valued at USD 4.88 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 6.84 billion by 2030. The demand for pacemakers is primarily motivated due to the rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), superior treatment outcomes of sudden cardiac arrests, and growing technological advancements among others during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Pacemakers Market Report

• In December 2024:- NCH Healthcare System, Inc. dba Naples Comprehensive Health and dba NCH- This is a prospective, randomized controlled (1:1) multicenter trial. The pilot study will be conducted up to three clinical sites in the United States. The primary purpose of this study is to compare the overall safety and efficacy between the leadless pacemaker and left bundle area pacing.

• On September 17, 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to expand the indication for the current-generation INGEVITY™+ Pacing Leads, which are thin wires placed inside the heart and connected to an implantable device. The approval now includes conduction system pacing (CSP) and sensing of the left bundle branch area (LBBA) when connected to a single- or dual-chamber pacemaker.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Pacemakers Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Pacemakers Companies such as Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

Pacemakers Overview

A pacemaker is a small device placed in the chest or abdomen to help control abnormal heart rhythms. This device uses electrical pulses to prompt the heart to beat at a normal rate. A pacemaker can relieve some arrhythmia symptoms, such as fatigue and fainting. It can also help a person who has abnormal heart rhythms resume a more active lifestyle.

Pacemakers Market Dynamics

One of the key factors influencing the growth of the pacemakers market is the increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases across the globe. According to the American Heart Association 2022, globally, about 244.1 million people were living with coronary (ischemic) heart disease in 2020. As per the data provided by British Heart Foundation 2022, worldwide around 550 million were living with heart and circulatory diseases in 2019 and this includes about 290 million women and around 260 million men. The source mentioned above further stated that coronary (ischemic) heart disease (200 million cases), peripheral arterial (vascular) disease (110 million cases), stroke (100 million cases), and atrial fibrillation (60 million cases) remained the commonest and prevalent cardiovascular conditions worldwide in 2019.

Pacemakers Companies

Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

Pacemakers Market Segment Analysis:

Pacemakers Market By Implantability (Implantable Pacemaker [Single-Chamber Pacemaker, Dual-Chamber Pacemaker, and Biventricular/CRT Pacemaker], and External Pacemaker), Device Type (MRI Compatible Pacemaker and Leadless MRI Compatible Pacemaker), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the implantability segment of the pacemakers market, the dual-chamber pacemaker under the implantable pacemaker category is expected to hold the largest share in the market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Global Pacemakers Market Drivers

The major drivers driving the demand for Pacemakers are the rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), superior treatment outcomes of sudden cardiac arrests, growing technological advancements, increasing patient awareness regarding early-stage diagnosis, and increasing geriatric population.

Scope of the Pacemakers Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Pacemakers Companies- Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

• Pacemakers Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Pacemakers Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

