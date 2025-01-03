Pacemakers Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~5.85% by 2030 | DelveInsight
Pacemakers Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pacemakers Market was valued at USD 4.88 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 6.84 billion by 2030. The demand for pacemakers is primarily motivated due to the rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), superior treatment outcomes of sudden cardiac arrests, and growing technological advancements among others during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways from the Pacemakers Market Report
• In December 2024:- NCH Healthcare System, Inc. dba Naples Comprehensive Health and dba NCH- This is a prospective, randomized controlled (1:1) multicenter trial. The pilot study will be conducted up to three clinical sites in the United States. The primary purpose of this study is to compare the overall safety and efficacy between the leadless pacemaker and left bundle area pacing.
• On September 17, 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to expand the indication for the current-generation INGEVITY™+ Pacing Leads, which are thin wires placed inside the heart and connected to an implantable device. The approval now includes conduction system pacing (CSP) and sensing of the left bundle branch area (LBBA) when connected to a single- or dual-chamber pacemaker.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Pacemakers Market during the forecast period.
• The leading Pacemakers Companies such as Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.
To read more about the latest highlights related to the Pacemakers Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Pacemakers Market Report
Pacemakers Overview
A pacemaker is a small device placed in the chest or abdomen to help control abnormal heart rhythms. This device uses electrical pulses to prompt the heart to beat at a normal rate. A pacemaker can relieve some arrhythmia symptoms, such as fatigue and fainting. It can also help a person who has abnormal heart rhythms resume a more active lifestyle.
Pacemakers Market Dynamics
One of the key factors influencing the growth of the pacemakers market is the increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases across the globe. According to the American Heart Association 2022, globally, about 244.1 million people were living with coronary (ischemic) heart disease in 2020. As per the data provided by British Heart Foundation 2022, worldwide around 550 million were living with heart and circulatory diseases in 2019 and this includes about 290 million women and around 260 million men. The source mentioned above further stated that coronary (ischemic) heart disease (200 million cases), peripheral arterial (vascular) disease (110 million cases), stroke (100 million cases), and atrial fibrillation (60 million cases) remained the commonest and prevalent cardiovascular conditions worldwide in 2019.
To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Pacemakers Market, get a snapshot of the Global Pacemakers Market Outlook
Pacemakers Companies
Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.
Pacemakers Market Segment Analysis:
Pacemakers Market By Implantability (Implantable Pacemaker [Single-Chamber Pacemaker, Dual-Chamber Pacemaker, and Biventricular/CRT Pacemaker], and External Pacemaker), Device Type (MRI Compatible Pacemaker and Leadless MRI Compatible Pacemaker), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the implantability segment of the pacemakers market, the dual-chamber pacemaker under the implantable pacemaker category is expected to hold the largest share in the market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
Global Pacemakers Market Drivers
The major drivers driving the demand for Pacemakers are the rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), superior treatment outcomes of sudden cardiac arrests, growing technological advancements, increasing patient awareness regarding early-stage diagnosis, and increasing geriatric population.
Get a sneak peek at the Pacemakers Market Dynamics @ Pacemakers Market Dynamics Analysis
Scope of the Pacemakers Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Pacemakers Companies- Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.
• Pacemakers Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Pacemakers Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
Which MedTech key players in the Pacemakers Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Pacemakers Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/pacemakers-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
Table of Content
1. Pacemakers Market Report Introduction
2. Pacemakers Market Executive Summary
3. Regulatory Analysis
4. Pacemakers Market Key Factors Analysis
5. Pacemakers Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6. Pacemakers Market Layout
7. Pacemakers Devices Company and Product Profiles
8. KOL Views
9. Project Approach
10. DelveInsight Capabilities
11. About DelveInsight
12. Disclaimer & Contact Us
Interested in knowing the Pacemakers Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Pacemakers Market Trends- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/pacemakers-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2024
Celiac Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/celiac-disease-cd-market
Coronary Stents Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market
CXCR Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/selective-inhibitor-of-the-cxcr4-chemokine-receptor-market-forecast
Diabetic Gastroparesis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gastroparesis-market
Fertility Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fertility-monitoring-devices-fertility-testing-devices-market
Phototherapies for Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapies-for-psoriasis-market
Pipeline Assessment Services: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/pipeline-assessment-services
Ranibizumab Biosimilars Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ranibizumab-biosimilars-insight
Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/rhinitis-market
Skin Grafting Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/skin-grafting-devices-market
Spinal Implants Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-implants-market
Surgical Sealant Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-sealant-and-adhesives-market
Thrombectomy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/thrombectomy-devices-market
Venous Ulcer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/venous-leg-ulcer-market
ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market
Bacterial Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market
Heart Pump Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/heart-pump-device-market
Meningococcal Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market
Percutaneous Arterial Closure Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-closure-devices-market
Pouchitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pouchitis-market
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-market
Shingles Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/shingles-market
Artificial Disc Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/artificial-disc-market
Avascular Necrosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/avascular-necrosis-market
Embolotherapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/embolotherapy-market
Orthopedic Power Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-power-devices-market
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/allergic-rhinitis-market
Plaque Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plaque-psoriasis-market
Psoriasis Vulgaris Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/psoriasis-vulgaris-market
Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market
UK Healthcare Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/uk-healthcare-outlook-report
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market
Brucellosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/brucellosis-market
Coronary Angioplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market
NK Cell Therapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nk-cell-therapy-market
Scoliosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/scoliosis-market
Surgical Site Infections Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-site-infections-ssi-market
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market
Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market
Diabetic Wound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diabetic-foot-ulcers-dfus-market
Dyspepsia Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-market-share
Indwelling Catheters Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/indwelling-catheters-market
Orthopedic Splints Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-splints-market
Sepsis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market
Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/overactive-bladder-market
Spinal Trauma Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-trauma-devices-market-market
Temporomandibular Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/temporomandibular-disorders-market
Viscosupplementation Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/viscosupplementation-devices-market
Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vitreoretinal-surgery-devices-market
Advanced Liver Cancer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/liver-cancer-market
Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gene-therapy-in-cns-disorder-market
Lice Infestations Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lice-infestations-market
Plantar Fasciitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plantar-fasciitis-market
Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/biopsy-devices-market
Endoscopic Ultrasound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/endoscopic-ultrasound-market
Healthcare Consulting Solutions: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pelvic-organ-prolapse-market
Pulmonary Emphysema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-market
Schistosomiasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/schistosomiasis-market
Testicular Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-neoplasm-market
Tourette Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tourette-syndrome-market
Wound Healing Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/wound-healing-devices-market
Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-neuropathic-pain-market
Fabry Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fabry-disease-market
Transcatheter Treatment Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-treatment-market
SGLT2 Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sglt2-inhibitors-market
Surgical Lasers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-lasers-market
Stem Cell Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/stem-cell-market
Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market
Pacemakers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market
Urea Cycle Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market
Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/varicose-vein-treatment-devices-market
Bone Growth Stimulator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market
Intraocular Lens Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market
Lymphoedema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphedema-market
Somatotropin Deficiency Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/somatotropin-deficiency-market
Skin Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market
Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market
Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services
Surgical Mask & Respirator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meibomian-gland-dysfunction-pipeline-insight
Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices
Total Knee Arthroplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/total-knee-arthroplasty-market
Asperger Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-market
Medical Marijuana Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/medical-marijuana-market-insight
Lactose Intolerance Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market
Microscopy Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/microscopy-device-market
About Us
DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.
Yash Bhardwaj
DelveInsight
+91 96502 13330
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.