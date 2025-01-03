Umalusi pronounces 2024 end-of-year national exam results, 13 Jan
The media is invited to the Umalusi briefing to pronounce on the 2024 end of year national examination results of the public (DBE and DHET) and private assessment bodies (IEB and SACAI) in respect of the:
• National Senior Certificate (NSC)
• National Certificate Vocational (NCV: L2 - L4)
• NATED Report 190/191 (N2 - N3)
• General Education and Training Certificate: Adult Basic Education and Training (GETC: ABET)
The details of the briefing are as follows:
Date: Monday, 13 January 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Umalusi, Thuto-Mfundo Building. 37 General Van Ryneveld Street, Persequor Technopark, Pretoria
Live Streaming: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UmalusiRSA
#ClassOf2024 #ExamsResults2024 #MakoyaCertificates
Enquiries:
Biki Lepota
Senior Manager: Public Relations and Communications
Cell: 076 920 6184
E-mail: Biki.Lepota@umalusi.org.za
