Umalusi briefs media on 2024 end of year national exam results, 13 Jan

The media is invited to the Umalusi briefing to pronounce on the 2024 end of year national examination results of the public (DBE and DHET) and private assessment bodies (IEB and SACAI) in respect of the:

National Senior Certificate (NSC)

National Certificate Vocational (NCV: L2 - L4)

NATED Report 190/191 (N2 - N3)

General Education and Training Certificate: Adult Basic Education and Training (GETC: ABET)

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Monday, 13 January 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Umalusi, Thuto-Mfundo Building. 37 General Van Ryneveld Street, Persequor Technopark, Pretoria

Live Streaming: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UmalusiRSA

Enquiries:

Biki Lepota

Senior Manager: Public Relations and Communications

Cell: 076 920 6184

E-mail: Biki.Lepota@umalusi.org.za

