Gauteng Health on investigation into passing of expectant mother at Westbury Clinic

In the wake of an incident that ended with the passing of a 32-year-old expectant mother, Miriam Singh, within an hour of being admitted at the Westbury Clinic Midwifery Obstetric Unit (MOU) on Sunday, 29 December 2024, early in the morning, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) instituted an investigation on Monday, 30 December to establish facts around this case.

The Department has since received the outcome of the internal investigation which was also subjected to expert review by leading specialists in obstetrics/gynaecology and surgery from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

The internal report found that the correct protocols were followed by the healthcare workers in attendance. The postmortem report has revealed that the patient had a serious underlying condition which contributed to the deterioration of their condition within a short space of time after presenting at our health facility. Given the doctor patient confidentiality the department is unable to expatiate further the actual medical condition of the patient.

The investigating officer from the South African Police Service earlier today handed over the postmortem report to the Singh family.

Having said this, the GDoH has noted with disappointment the malicious allegations which were prematurely made on public platforms by various interested parties which were not based on any clinical fact but hearsay. This is not only irresponsible behaviour it is also unethical and unfortunately compounds the pain experienced by the grieving family as they now have to contend with misinformation from about the condition of their loved one which can make it even harder to accept clinical facts.

The Department extends the deepest condolences to the Singh family for the sudden loss and will continue to avail counselling services and redress as and when the family is available.

