Shoulder Replacement Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~7.27% by 2030 | DelveInsight
Shoulder Replacement Devices Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shoulder Replacement Devices Market was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2030. The shoulder replacement devices market is experiencing significant growth owing to the widespread instances of shoulder injuries and degenerative conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, the rise in product development & innovation activities, among others that are acting as key factors, contributing to the market growth of the shoulder replacement devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.
Key Takeaways from the Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Report
• In February 2024:- Stryker Trauma and Extremities- The purpose of this study is to collect data needed to satisfy the European Union (EU) Medical Device Regulation (MDR) clinical post-market surveillance (PMS) and reporting requirements, and to support future regulatory submissions and peer-reviewed publications on device performance and safety.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Shoulder Replacement Devices Market during the forecast period.
Wright Medical Group, Inc., /Tornier Inc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Arthrex, Inc, Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, Exactech, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Limacorporate S.p.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elite Surgical, Baumer, and others.
Shoulder Replacement Devices Overview
Shoulder Replacement Devices are medical implants designed to replace parts of the shoulder joint to restore function, alleviate pain, and improve mobility in patients suffering from severe shoulder joint damage. This damage can result from conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, rotator cuff injuries, or fractures.
Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Dynamics
The National Institute of Health in 2022 stated that acromioclavicular (AC) joint injuries are notably prevalent among athletes and young individuals, constituting over 40% of all shoulder injuries. The AC joint, where the clavicle (collarbone) meets the acromion of the scapula (shoulder blade), is particularly vulnerable due to its role in stabilizing the shoulder and its exposure to high-impact forces. These injuries often result from direct trauma, such as falls or collisions common in contact sports, or from repetitive stress. Since AC joint damage leads to significant shoulder dysfunction, shoulder replacement devices are utilized in surgical intervention to provide patient comfort.
Shoulder Replacement Devices Companies
Wright Medical Group, Inc., /Tornier Inc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Arthrex, Inc, Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, Exactech, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Limacorporate S.p.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elite Surgical, Baumer, and others
Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Segment Analysis
Shoulder Replacement Devices market by Type (Anatomical Shoulder Prosthesis and Reverse Shoulder Prosthesis), Procedure (Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty, Total Shoulder Arthroplasty, and Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty), Product, (Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants, Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices, and Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Outpatient Surgical Centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).
Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Drivers
The shoulder replacement devices market is experiencing significant growth, owing to the widespread instances of shoulder injuries and degenerative conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, the rise in product development & innovation activities, and among others are acting as key factors is contributing to market growth of the shoulder replacement devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.
Scope of the Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Shoulder Replacement Devices Companies- Wright Medical Group, Inc., /Tornier Inc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Arthrex, Inc, Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, Exactech, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Limacorporate S.p.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elite Surgical, Baumer, and others.
• Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Shoulder Replacement Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
Table of Content
1. Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Report Introduction
2. Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Executive Summary
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Regulatory Analysis
5. Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Key Factors Analysis
6. Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Assessment
8. Shoulder Replacement Devices Market Company and Product Profiles
9. KOL Views
10. Project Approach
11. About DelveInsight
12. Disclaimer & Contact Us
