Governor Newsom announces landmark boost to paid family leave benefits for 2025

The benefit increase, enacted under Senate Bill 951 (Durazo), will make it significantly more affordable for workers to take time off for pregnancy, childbirth, recovery from illness or injury, or to care for seriously ill family members. It will also help families bond with new children or support loved ones during military deployment abroad.

Senator Maria Elena Durazo, author of SB 951: “SB 951 will ensure every California worker can afford to care for their family and themselves during life’s most important moments. I applaud Governor Newsom for signing my bill into law, which will allow middle and low paid workers to receive up to 90 percent of their wages when out on leave. This change will benefit millions of workers who have contributed to the program during their careers. This bill, which I was proud to introduce, is part of the historic work California is doing to expand equitable access to paid leave.”

Employment Development Department (EDD) Director Nancy Farias: “This benefit boost makes it more affordable to take time off work and care for an ill family member, bond with a child, or recover from illness or injury. These investments strengthen California’s workforce and improve the lives of millions of Californians.”

Key details of the 2025 benefit increase

Workers earning less than $63,000 annually will receive up to 90% of their regular pay.

Higher-income workers will receive up to 70% of their regular pay.

The increase applies to new claims filed on or after January 1, 2025. Claims filed in 2024 will continue at the 2024 rates of 60-70% of weekly wages.

Disability and paid family leave programs in California provide critical support to more than 18 million workers and their families, funded through payroll contributions. Eligible workers can receive up to 52 weeks of disability benefits and up to 8 weeks of paid family leave benefits.