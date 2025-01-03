President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Native Village of Kipnuk

WASHINGTON –– FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Native Village of Kipnuk to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from Aug. 16-18, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to eligible tribal and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the Native Village of Kipnuk.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures across the Native Village of Kipnuk.

Lance E. Davis has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested and warranted by the results of further assessments.