1/2/25 – OFFICERS PATROL AHU O LAKA FOR ILLEGAL CHRISTMAS TREE BONFIRES

OFFICERS PATROL AHU O LAKA FOR ILLEGAL CHRISTMAS TREE BONFIRES

(HONOLULU) – Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) are reminding the community that burning Christmas trees on the sacred Ahu o Laka (Kāne‘ohe Bay sandbar) is illegal.

Illicit Christmas tree burning at the sandbar had been an annual, post-holiday tradition. In recent years, the practice has subsided with DOCARE patrols and better community understanding of its negative environmental effects to both ocean and sandbar.

“Public awareness that this activity violates laws and rules and causes harm to the surrounding marine ecosystem has increased, and we’re encouraged by the recent trend to comply with the rules,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “Again this year, we are posting officers on shore and on the water to make checks and deter illegal activity.”

Ahu o Laka holds deep cultural significance for Native Hawaiians and local residents. The area is also a designated state wildlife sanctuary, home to diverse marine life and coral ecosystems. Burning Christmas trees damages these fragile resources and leaves harmful debris in the ocean.

“People haul their trees to Ahu o Laka by boat, and burning them not only violates the law, it is disrespectful and harmful to this special place,” said Redulla.

DOCARE emphasizes that community involvement is essential for safeguarding Hawai‘i’s resources. Officers rely on timely reporting of natural and cultural resource violations. Anyone who witnesses illegal activities is encouraged to report them by calling 643-DLNR (3567) or using the free DLNRTip app, available for iPhone and Android devices.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Ahu o Laka DOCARE Patrol (Jan. 7, 2022):

https://vimeo.com/663958776

Photographs – Ahu o Laka DOCARE Patrol (Jan. 7, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9mtlbx3otsexocv/AADfsKX29q1gjmLxav1stEJIa?dl=0

Media contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]