Blood Meal Industry to Hit USD 3.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Animal Feed Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The blood meal industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for animal feed. As global meat production increases, the need for high-quality protein sources in animal diets has surged. Blood meal, being a cost-effective alternative to traditional proteins like soybean and fishmeal, is gaining popularity in the industry.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood meal industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 2.3 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach a market valuation of USD 3.1 billion by 2035.

Blood meal is one of the most popular animal feeds because it has proved to be rich in nutritional and sustainable benefits for animals. Blood after slaughtering animal blood is used to produce blood, which is then dried and coagulated by drying and coagulation of blood. This process entails the removal of water to form nutrient-rich powder that easily serves as the protein source in animals.

A blood meal is a preferred product by animal nutritionists and environmental advocates because of its high protein and lysine content, which contributes to enhanced growth performance in poultry. Several experiments have shown that supplementing blood meal in broiler diets has improved their growth performance without any detrimental effects on overall health conditions. As the world's consumption of meat products continues to grow, especially in the United States, China, and Germany, blood meals are considered the cost-effective alternative to conventional protein sources.

There is increasing investment in building poultry production facilities to increase blood meal production, the advent of sustainable agricultural practices, and an increasing number of consumers being made aware of information regarding animal nutrition, among others. Moreover, improving macroeconomic factors like population growth and changes in the nature of dietary preferences are also anticipated to contribute to the rise in demand for blood meal in animal feed formulation. Hence, with the changing dynamics in this industry, it is anticipated that this vital raw material will be critically involved in promoting agricultural sustainability while satisfying livestock's global nutritional needs.

Key Takeaways from the Global Blood Meal Market Study:

As with any other, blood meal is one of the most popular protein meals in animal feed for its nitrogen-rich proteins. It is now gaining popularity in developing regions whose consumption of meat is on the rise. Additionally, blood meal is fast gaining favor as fertilizer because of consumer affinity for organic ingredients and methodologies that are environmentally sustainable.

Among stimulation in blood meal use is from the virgin area of the Asia-Pacific region, with China and India in the lead because increased animals and aquaculture production translate into an increased demand of source inputs. Blood meal has quite a satisfying amount of protein, and above all, high lysine makes it suited for almost every kind of animal feed.

“The blood meal market is growing at a slow speed, but it is in alignment with the growing demand for animal protein globally and the practices of sustainable agriculture. It is emerging as a critical material in animal nutrition and feed efficiency,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Exploring Market Trends in the Blood Meal Industry

The Blood Meal Market is evolving rapidly, influenced by shifting supply and demand patterns. Gaining insights into these trends equips businesses with the knowledge necessary to make informed investment decisions, craft effective strategies, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. A thorough understanding of market forces also enables organizations to minimize risks associated with political, geographical, technical, social, and economic factors, while providing a clearer perspective on consumer behavior and its impact on production costs and buying patterns.

Key Industry Drivers

Growth in meat processing and the increasing availability of blood meal as a byproduct

Rising demand for blood meal in animal feed formulations

Increasing preference for organic and sustainable agricultural practices



Industry Constraints

Limitations in the supply of blood meal



Emerging Industry Opportunities

Ongoing research and development to enhance the quality and broaden the uses of blood meal

Innovations in the use of blood meal for bioplastic production

Industry Challenges

Potential negative environmental effects of excessive blood meal use in agriculture



Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Blood Meal sector are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing technology to provide value-added services with digital technologies. Such platforms enable farmers to manage the aquaculture processes in real-time, optimize the use of feeds to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

In August 2023, NexGen Bioproducts announced a technique of blood meal processing that could cut energy consumption while enhancing quality in the production of product lines. This reflects an example of innovative sustainable practice in the blood industry.

It recently expanded its processing capabilities to become more efficient and increase its output levels for blood meal production in response to ever-increasing demand in the animal feed market. West Coast Reduction Ltd.

Some of these leaders of the Global Blood Meal market include Darling Ingredients Inc., West Coast Reduction Ltd., Terramar Chile SpA, Valley Proteins Inc., Allanasons Pvt. Ltd., Ridley Corporation Limited, The Boyer Valley Company, APC Inc., FASA Group, Spelsa Guadalajara SA de CV and Sanimax.

Get valuable insights into the Global Blood Meal Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Blood Meal Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2020-2024 and Forecast statistics for the years 2025-2035. The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Blood Meal Industry based on Source, Process, Application and Region. As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Poultry Blood, Porcine Blood and Ruminant Blood. As per the process, the industry is categorized into Drum Drying, Spray Drying, Ring & Flash Drying and Solar Drying. As per Application, the industry is categorized into Poultry Feed, Aqua Feed, Porcine Feed, Natural Pest Deterrents, Ruminant Feed and Organic Fertilizers. The study consists of the following regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Segments of the Report

By Source:

As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Poultry Blood, Porcine Blood and Ruminant Blood.

By Process:

As per process, the industry has been categorized into Drum Drying, Spray Drying, Ring & Flash Drying and Solar Drying.

By Application:

This segment is further categorized into Poultry Feed, Aqua Feed, Porcine Feed, Natural Pest Deterrents, Ruminant Feed and Organic Fertilizers.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Spanish Translation

La industria mundial de harina de sangre tiene una valoración de mercado estimada de USD 2.3 mil millones para 2025 y se proyecta que crezca a una CAGR del 3.6% para alcanzar una valoración de mercado de USD 3.1 mil millones para 2035.

La harina de sangre es uno de los alimentos animales más populares porque ha demostrado ser rica en beneficios nutricionales y sostenibles para los animales. La sangre después del sacrificio de la sangre animal se utiliza para producir sangre, que luego se seca y coagula mediante el secado y la coagulación de la sangre. Este proceso implica la eliminación de agua para formar un polvo rico en nutrientes que sirve fácilmente como fuente de proteínas en los animales.

La harina de sangre es un producto preferido por los nutricionistas animales y los defensores del medio ambiente debido a su alto contenido de proteínas y lisina, lo que contribuye a mejorar el rendimiento del crecimiento en las aves de corral. Varios experimentos han demostrado que la suplementación de la harina de sangre en las dietas de los pollos de engorde ha mejorado su rendimiento de crecimiento sin ningún efecto perjudicial sobre el estado de salud general. A medida que el consumo mundial de productos cárnicos continúa creciendo, especialmente en los Estados Unidos, China y Alemania, las harinas de sangre se consideran la alternativa rentable a las fuentes de proteínas convencionales.

Hay una inversión cada vez mayor en la construcción de instalaciones de producción avícola para aumentar la producción de harina de sangre, el advenimiento de prácticas agrícolas sostenibles y un número cada vez mayor de consumidores que conocen información sobre nutrición animal, entre otros. Además, también se prevé que la mejora de los factores macroeconómicos, como el crecimiento de la población y el cambio en la naturaleza de las preferencias dietéticas, contribuyan al aumento de la demanda de harina de sangre en la formulación de piensos para animales. Por lo tanto, con la dinámica cambiante en esta industria, se anticipa que esta materia prima vital estará involucrada de manera crítica en la promoción de la sostenibilidad agrícola al tiempo que satisface las necesidades nutricionales globales del ganado.

Conclusiones clave del estudio de mercado global de harina de sangre:

· Al igual que cualquier otra, la harina de sangre es una de las harinas proteicas más populares en la alimentación animal por sus proteínas ricas en nitrógeno. Ahora está ganando popularidad en las regiones en desarrollo cuyo consumo de carne está en aumento. Además, la harina de sangre está ganando rápidamente el favor como fertilizante debido a la afinidad de los consumidores por los ingredientes orgánicos y las metodologías que son ambientalmente sostenibles.

· Entre los estímulos en el uso de harinas sanguíneas se encuentra el área virgen de la región de Asia-Pacífico, con China e India a la cabeza porque el aumento de la producción animal y acuícola se traduce en una mayor demanda de insumos de origen. La harina de sangre tiene una cantidad bastante satisfactoria de proteínas y, sobre todo, el alto contenido de lisina la hace adecuada para casi todo tipo de alimentos para animales.

"El mercado de harinas de sangre está creciendo a una velocidad lenta, pero está alineado con la creciente demanda de proteína animal a nivel mundial y las prácticas de agricultura sostenible. Está emergiendo como un material crítico en la nutrición animal y la eficiencia de los piensos", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights.

Explorando las tendencias del mercado en la industria de la harina de sangre

El mercado de harina de sangre está evolucionando rápidamente, influenciado por los cambios en los patrones de oferta y demanda. Obtener información sobre estas tendencias equipa a las empresas con el conocimiento necesario para tomar decisiones de inversión informadas, diseñar estrategias efectivas y capitalizar las oportunidades emergentes. Una comprensión profunda de las fuerzas del mercado también permite a las organizaciones minimizar los riesgos asociados con factores políticos, geográficos, técnicos, sociales y económicos, al tiempo que proporciona una perspectiva más clara sobre el comportamiento del consumidor y su impacto en los costos de producción y los patrones de compra.

Impulsores clave del mercado

Crecimiento en el procesamiento de carne y la creciente disponibilidad de harina de sangre como subproducto

Aumento de la demanda de harina de sangre en formulaciones de piensos para animales

Creciente preferencia por las prácticas agrícolas orgánicas y sostenibles



Limitaciones del mercado

Limitaciones en el suministro de harina de sangre



Oportunidades de mercados emergentes

Investigación y desarrollo continuos para mejorar la calidad y ampliar los usos de la harina de sangre

Innovaciones en el uso de harinas sanguíneas para la producción de bioplásticos

Desafíos del mercado

Posibles efectos ambientales negativos del uso excesivo de harina de sangre en la agricultura



¿Quién gana?

La dinámica competitiva en el sector de la harina de sangre está impulsada por la innovación, las asociaciones y la digitalización, y los actores del mercado se adaptan constantemente a las cambiantes demandas de los clientes. Las empresas están empleando la tecnología para proporcionar servicios de valor añadido con tecnologías digitales. Estas plataformas permiten a los acuicultores gestionar los procesos de acuicultura en tiempo real, optimizar el uso de los piensos para lograr la máxima producción y lograr una mayor productividad. Esto mejora las relaciones con los clientes y amplía el mercado competitivo mediante la creación de puntos de venta únicos.

Ø En agosto de 2023, NexGen Bioproducts anunció una técnica de procesamiento de harina de sangre que podría reducir el consumo de energía y mejorar la calidad en la producción de líneas de productos. Esto refleja un ejemplo de práctica innovadora y sostenible en la industria de la sangre.

Ø Recientemente amplió sus capacidades de procesamiento para ser más eficiente y aumentar sus niveles de producción para la producción de harina de sangre en respuesta a la demanda cada vez mayor en el mercado de alimentos para animales. Reducción de la Costa Oeste Ltda.

Algunos de estos líderes del mercado mundial de harina de sangre incluyen Darling Ingredients Inc., West Coast Reduction Ltd., Terramar Chile SpA, Valley Proteins Inc., Allanasons Pvt. Ltd., Ridley Corporation Limited, The Boyer Valley Company, APC Inc., FASA Group, Spelsa Guadalajara SA de CV y Sanimax.

Obtenga información valiosa sobre el mercado global de harina de sangre:

Future Market Insights, en su nueva oferta, proporciona un análisis exhaustivo, detallado e imparcial del mercado global de harina de sangre, presentando datos de demanda histórica para los años 2020-2024 y estadísticas de pronóstico para los años 2025-2035. El estudio categoriza información valiosa sobre la industria mundial de harina de sangre en función de la fuente, el proceso, la aplicación y la región. Según la fuente, la industria se ha clasificado en sangre de aves de corral, sangre porcina y sangre de rumiantes. Según el proceso, la industria se clasifica en secado de tambor, secado por pulverización, secado instantáneo y de anillo y secado solar. Según la aplicación, la industria se clasifica en alimentos para aves de corral, alimentos acuáticos, alimentos para cerdos, disuasivos naturales de plagas, alimentos para rumiantes y fertilizantes orgánicos. El estudio consta de las siguientes regiones: América del Norte, América Latina, Europa Occidental, Europa del Este, Balcanes y Báltico, Rusia y Bielorrusia, Asia Central, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional y el Pacífico, y Oriente Medio y África.

Segmentos clave del informe

Por fuente:

Según la fuente, la industria se ha clasificado en sangre de aves de corral, sangre porcina y sangre de rumiantes.

Por proceso:

Según el proceso, la industria se ha clasificado en secado de tambor, secado por pulverización, secado por anillo y flash y secado solar.

Por aplicación:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en piensos para aves de corral, piensos acuáticos, piensos para cerdos, disuasivos naturales de plagas, piensos para rumiantes y fertilizantes orgánicos.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional, Oceanía y Medio Oriente y África.

Acerca de la División de Alimentos y Bebidas de Future Market Insights:

Análisis de expertos, información procesable y recomendaciones estratégicas: el equipo de alimentos y bebidas de Future Market Insights ayuda a clientes de todo el mundo con sus necesidades únicas de inteligencia empresarial. Con un repertorio de más de 1,000 informes y 1 millón+ de puntos de datos, el equipo ha analizado la industria de alimentos y bebidas con lucidez en 50+ países durante más de una década. El equipo proporciona servicios integrales de investigación y consultoría; Comunícate con nosotros para explorar cómo podemos ayudarte.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

