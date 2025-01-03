Notice of Comission Meeting January 23, 2025

Published on November 14, 2024

Pursuant to Resolution R-24-0511, the January 9, 2025, and January 23, 2025, City Commission Meetings have been combined into one (1) meeting to be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission chambers located at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133. All agenda items scheduled for the January 9, 2025, City Commission meeting will be heard at the combined City Commission meeting on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The January 23, 2025 City Commission Meeting will be broadcast live for members of the public to view on the City’s website (www.miami.gov/tv), Facebook, X (formerly “Twitter”), YouTube, Comcast Channel 77 (Comcast only for residents living in the City of Miami), and AT&T Channel 99 (AT&T only for residents living in the City of Miami).

For your information, public comment on agenda items to be heard at this meeting can be submitted via an online comment form and will be distributed to the Elected Officials and City Administration and made part of the public record. The deadline to submit public comment via the online comment form will occur when the Chairperson closes public comment for the meeting.

Public comment on agenda items to be heard at this meeting may also be provided live at City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, Florida, subject to any and all rules and procedures as the City may implement or amend. Public comment will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m.

**Please visit https://www.miami.gov/meetinginstructions for detailed instructions on how to provide public comment using the online public comment form.**

A copy of the agenda for the City Commission meeting will be available at: http://miamifl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

Should any person desire to appeal any decision of the City Commission with respect to any matter to be considered at this meeting, that person shall ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made including all testimony and evidence upon which any appeal may be based (F.S. 286.0105).

Pursuant to Miami City Code Section 2-33(o), whenever a scheduled City Commission meeting is cancelled or is not held due to a lack of a quorum or other emergency, a special City Commission meeting will be automatically scheduled for the Tuesday immediately following the cancelled meeting. In the event of one of the aforementioned circumstances, the special meeting would be held on January 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission chambers located at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133. All of the scheduled agenda items from that cancelled meeting shall automatically be scheduled as an agenda item at the special City Commission meeting. The City Clerk shall notify the public of the special meeting that is to take place by placing a notice of the special City Commission meeting at the entrance of City Hall and the City’s main administrative building, placing a notice on the City’s website, and, if feasible, placing an ad in a newspaper of general circulation before the special meeting on the immediately following Tuesday. There shall be no additional notice by publication required for any such scheduled agenda item that is moved to the special City Commission meeting.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, persons needing special accommodations to participate in this proceeding may contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 (Voice) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding.