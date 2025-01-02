[U.S. Supreme Court] Chief Justice Roberts defends judicial independence, says it is under threat in several ways

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. issued a defense Tuesday of judicial independence, which he said is under threat from intimidation, disinformation and the prospect of public officials defying court orders.

