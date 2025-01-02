Grocery Outlet Announces Launch of Free Groceries for Life Sweepstakes

32 winners will be selected in April to win a range of prizes, including free groceries for life, one year or one month*

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or “the Company") today announced its Free Groceries for Life sweepstakes, where customers can enter for a chance to win a range of prizes, including a lifetime of free groceries.*

“This sweepstakes puts the treasure in treasure hunt!” said Eric Lindberg, Grocery Outlet’s Chairman and interim President and CEO. “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer this Free Groceries for Life sweepstakes to our loyal shoppers and any new ones that come along.”

To enter, new and existing mobile app (“GO Mobile App”) users should enter their phone number into the point-of-sale pin pad or show their app to the cashier at checkout. The GO Mobile App allows shoppers to see what’s in-stock, stay ahead of exclusive offers and deals—including Grocery Outlet sweepstakes—while also customizing their shopping experience.

The number of sweepstakes entries participants receive will vary based on the purchase date, the purchase amount, and items in shoppers’ baskets. Grocery Outlet will randomly select 32 winners from all eligible entries in April. Winners can expect to receive one of many prizes offered during the sweepstakes, there will be:

Two prizes of Free Groceries for Life, in the form of 12 $500 Gift Cards awarded annually for the winner’s life, up to 40 years. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of this prize is $240,000.

10 prizes of Free Groceries for a Year, in the form of 12 $500 gift cards. The ARV of this prize is $6,000.

20 prizes of Free Groceries for a Month, in the form of one $500 gift card.



The “Sweepstakes Period” begins on January 8, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. PST and ends on March 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PST. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win, but participants must be 18 or older and a current resident of California, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania or Washington. Void where prohibited.

Customers can see the official rules and enter without making a purchase by registering on the Grocery Outlet website: https://www.groceryoutlet.com/fgfl.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 500 stores including Grocery Outlet stores in California, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington and United Grocery Outlet stores, a closeout grocery retailer with stores in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

*In the form of twelve $500 Gift Cards awarded annually for up to forty years. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) = $240,000.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Christine Chen

(510) 877-3192

cchen@cfgo.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Layla Kasha

(510) 379-2176

lkasha@cfgo.com

