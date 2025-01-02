Submit Release
Seer to Present at the J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Seer’s management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Wednesday, January 15th at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer
Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Media Contact:
Patrick Schmidt
pr@seer.bio 

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio 


