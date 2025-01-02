Submit Release
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call for January 14, 2025 at 5:00 P.M. ET

DURANGO, Colo., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples, will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2025 results. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

The RMCF management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.rmcf.com/.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores, and a producer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
720-330-2829
RMCF@elevate-ir.com


