M2M Tech partners with ECO Canada at ECO IMPACT 2025 to Drive Innovation in the Environmental Workforce

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO Canada is delighted to announce that M2M Tech will serve as our Event Partner for ECO IMPACT 2025, a premier environmental conference taking place in Calgary, Alberta, at the Downtown Westin on February 12-13, 2025.

The theme for ECO IMPACT 2025, “Powering Green Careers through Innovation and Technology,” will highlight how innovation drives the future of green careers. As Canada’s green and blue economies expand, adopting cutting-edge tools and approaches is crucial to shaping a sustainable future. In this context, AI is driving transformative advancements in addressing environmental challenges, promoting sustainability, and fostering workforce development.

As an AI solution provider, M2M Tech aims to empower sustainable development through innovation and, in this sense, brings a wealth of expertise to ECO IMPACT 2025. Renowned for delivering advanced AI, machine learning, and data science solutions, M2M Tech specializes in transforming industries through innovative approaches. Their collaborative strategies address complex challenges across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, energy, technology, finance, and healthcare. In addition to applied AI solutions, M2M Tech excels in industry-aligned upskilling, enhancing learning experiences to advance expertise in complex AI skills.

"We are thrilled to partner with ECO Canada for ECO IMPACT 2025, an event that showcases the critical intersection of innovation, technology, and sustainability. At M2M Tech, we believe AI is a transformative tool in tackling environmental challenges and accelerating the transition toward a green economy. This partnership is an incredible opportunity to share insights on how advanced AI and machine learning solutions can drive meaningful change, empower industries, and create pathways for green careers. We look forward to contributing to the important discussions at ECO IMPACT 2025 and fostering collaborative strategies for a more sustainable future."

– Ashok Kasilingam, Executive Director – M2M Tech

Participants at ECO IMPACT 2025 will have the pleasure of attending an opening plenary session on February 12 entitled ‘AI-powered Sustainability: Shaping the Future Workforce and Environment’, featuring M2M Tech Executive Director Ashok Kasilingam among other AI experts. View the full agenda here.

With a strong line-up of expert speakers over the 2 days of the event. ECO IMPACT 2025 will undoubtfully give its participants the chance to delve into groundbreaking green innovations and technologies through interactive sessions led by industry visionaries.

To explore the intersection of technology and sustainability at ECO IMPACT 2025 , to take part of meaningful conversations, and to inspire action towards a sustainable future , register today: https://ecoimpact.ca/about/

Interested in sponsoring the event? Become part of this impactful event and showcase your commitment to the environment sector. Learn more about our sponsorship opportunities: https://ecoimpact.ca/sponsors/

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and employment programs to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry’s economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

For more information, contact:

Aaron Wilson

VP, Marketing & Sales

ECO Canada

media@eco.ca

