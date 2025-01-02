1/1/25 – KAIWI STATE SCENIC SHORELINE FIRST DAY HIKE EMBRACES MULTIPLE CULTURES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

KAIWI STATE SCENIC SHORELINE FIRST DAY HIKE EMBRACES MULTIPLE CULTURES

(HONOLULU) – This morning, hundreds of people greeted the first sunrise of the new year at the annual First Day Hike.

Over the last 13 years, all 50 states have offered First Day hikes as a way to promote America’s state parks. The Hawai‘i hike is always at the Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse Trail at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline in East O‘ahu.

The crowd was treated with a spectacular sunrise, as rain clouds had cleared overnight. The early morning walkers were treated to a unique cultural experience found nowhere else during a First Day Hike.

Matt Young, the southwest district superintendent for Alabama State Parks confirmed the special nature of the Hawai‘i First Day Hike. “Oh wow, it’s incredible. What a wonderful blend of culture, people, a great turn out, just beautiful seeing that sunset coming up over the Hawaiian Islands.”

Young said 17 parks in Alabama staged First Day hikes today, but none included the blowing of a pu, an oli, a taiko drum performance, and a bagpiper.

The host culture was recognized by Kumu Sam Gon and Halau Mele with the blowing of pū and oli just prior to the rising sun. Asian culture was celebrated with a rousing performance of Japanese taiko drums from students of the nonprofit Taiko Center of the Pacific. “The sound of the drums echoes far and wide,” Curt Cottrell, the administrator of the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) said, “and if you’re not awake you certainly would be as the drummers performed a rousing symbol of the significance of Asian cultures to Hawai‘i.”

The morning wrapped up with Scottish bagpiper Charles “Scott” Walker serenading participants and leading them back down the trail. Walker is the bagpiper for the Hawai‘i Dept. of Law Enforcement

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) were on hand to ensure safety and to provide traffic control for the hundreds of cars parked along the highway.

Cottrell concluded, “DSP is very grateful for the community partnership for an event that adds cultural elements to the striking natural landscape.”

