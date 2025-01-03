Stein Law’s Masquerade Soirée Raises $5,000 for Youth Empowerment

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation, in collaboration with Stein Law, hosted the Masquerade Soirée: Wine & Cheese for a Cause on November 16, 2024, raising $5,000 to benefit Break the Cycle, a program empowering youth through cycling.

The event featured an elegant masquerade theme, a curated wine and cheese tasting, and a lively auction that included items such as original art, Broadway tickets, and signed memorabilia. Guests came together to support the foundation’s mission to provide opportunities for underserved youth and address the impacts of gun violence.

“This is volunteer work, and you know it’s helping people who need it the most,” said Brandon Stein, co-founder of the foundation.

Funds raised will support Break the Cycle programs, promoting fitness, discipline, and community for young people, as well as the foundation’s broader advocacy and educational efforts.

About the Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation

The Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation is dedicated to honoring the life of Gregory Smith Jr. by addressing the devastating impact of gun violence and providing youth with safe, supportive environments and opportunities for growth. Through community outreach and partnerships, the foundation works to create a future where no family has

For more information about the Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation, visit steinlaw.com/the-gregory-smith-jr-foundation.

About Stein Law

Stein Law is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of accident victims and their families. With a client-first approach, Stein Law combines legal experience and compassion to secure justice and compensation for those affected by negligence or harm.

The firm is deeply committed to giving back to the community through initiatives like the Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation, supporting efforts to empower youth and address social issues like gun violence. Stein Law believes in creating a safer, more equitable future for all.

For legal assistance or more information about Stein Law’s community involvement, visit steinlaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.