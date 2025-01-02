Chinese peacekeeping officers embody nation’s path of peaceful development, serve as protectors of global harmony

Global Times highlights China's peacekeeping police, embodying "peace is precious" and contributing to global stability.

Beijing, China, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the China Peacekeeping Police Training Center (CPPTC) of the China People's Police University in Langfang, North China's Hebei Province, everyone carries the concept that "peace is precious" deep in their hearts, as this reflects their original aspiration for participating in peacekeeping missions.



"This phrase is deeply ingrained in their minds because it originates from Chinese nation's deep-rooted tradition and cultural heritage of loving and cherishing peace," Wang Honghai, director of the CPPTC, told the Global Times.



China has always been a peace-loving nation. The Chinese people love and cherish the hard-won peace. China's development is inseparable from a peaceful and stable international and neighboring environment and China's growth will strengthen the justice force maintaining the world peace, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, said during a speech at the National Assembly of Vietnam on November 6, 2015.



During the speech, Xi cited the proverb "He Wei Gui" (peace is precious), which is an excerpt from the Confucian classic The Analects of Confucius.



The Analects of Confucius has the concept of "peace is precious" from the statement "In conducting the rituals, the principle of harmony is the most valuable." Here, the rituals are used to help maintain harmonious relations among the people.



Xi also cited the proverb in 2017 when he spoke at the United Nations Office in Geneva, noting the Chinese people firmly believe that peace and stability is the only way to development and prosperity.



When Global Times reporters stepped into the CPPTC's exhibition room, a quote caught their eye: "Peace is the common aspiration and lofty goal shared by all of humanity," which Xi said at the UN Peacekeeping Summit on September 28, 2015.



"China is a peaceful country and a safe nation. Chinese people are peace-loving people. As peacekeeping police, we carry with us the tolerance, inclusiveness, and respect of China's excellent traditional culture to the peacekeeping mission areas around the world," Kang Lin, an instructor at the CPPTC, told the Global Times.



The deep understanding of "peace is precious" also stems from our conviction that the Chinese people are committed to contributing toward a peaceful world, Wang said.



"As peacekeepers, we continually strive to add China's strength to the efforts aimed at maintaining global peace through the fulfillment of our duties," he stressed.



China is the largest contributor of peacekeeping personnel among the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the second-largest contributor to the peacekeeping budget, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry.



"Our participation in UN peacekeeping missions is an important task in maintaining world peace through the platform of the UN. It showcases China's determination to uphold world peace and our aspiration for a better world," said Xin Yue, associate professor at the CPPTC.



For the CPPTC's peacekeeping police, it is an honor to put into practice the country's commitment to promoting global peace through concrete actions.



On January 12, 2000, China deployed 15 police officers to Timor-Leste, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Chinese police participating in UN peace operations. Over the last 24 years, China has deployed more than 2,700 peacekeeping police officers to 18 mission areas, according to data released by China's Ministry of Public Security in December 2024.



Taking on responsibilities



Both Kang and Xin are proud and honored to work at the CPPTC, which is widely regarded as the starting point for Chinese peacekeeping police. They also feel a sense of accomplishment for having successfully passed through rigorous selection processes to become UN peacekeepers.



In 2020, after a rigorous selection process, Xin stood out among more than 60 police experts worldwide and was selected by the United Nations as a permanent police reform advisor for the Department of Peace Operations.



Xin introduced that in China, peacekeeping police candidates must have five to seven years of police service experience. Before going abroad, they have to undergo intensive training for three months.



"We always adhere to the highest standards of selection and training to ensure that our peacekeeping police can fulfill their duties to the best of their abilities in the mission areas," Xin said.



Kang has served in two UN peacekeeping missions: One in South Sudan from 2019 to 2020 and another in Cyprus from 2022 to 2023.



In Kang's view, peacekeeping police must possess excellent communication skills, cultural adaptability, and problem-solving abilities.



Kang still remembers her mission in South Sudan vividly. "It was probably in January or February of 2020 when it was still quite chilly. The day was unusually dark. I was pacing back and forth near the sentry post when I suddenly noticed something resembling a bomb under the sandbags. I almost cried out loud. It was indeed an explosive device."



Despite being shocked by what she saw, Kang remained calm and composed, taking immediate action to report the situation to the UN joint operations center in the mission area via handset radio.



"I needed to buy time for the professional explosive ordnance disposal team to arrive. On the other hand, I had to remind my colleagues to ensure the safety of the refugee children playing nearby and to protect the surrounding environment," she explained.



Fortunately, the crisis was averted, but Kang still shudders at the thought: "If the flashlight's beam had triggered the explosive device, the consequences would have been unimaginable."



"Choosing this profession means being prepared for sacrifice. This profession is intertwined with sacrifice and a sense of mission," Xin said. "You never know when danger may suddenly be triggered."



Despite knowing that danger lurks around every corner, Kang, Xin and other Chinese peacekeepers remain undeterred, bravely taking on peacekeeping missions.



When Kang and Xin met at the CPPTC, they would often naturally fall into conversations about their families.



"I have a special longing for UN peacekeeping missions, which I believe are very honorable. My strongest supporter in my family is my husband. He can sense my strong desire to participate. When I think of him, I always feel motivated," Kang said.



Kang hopes that her experiences working in overseas mission zones and at the CPPTC will set a good example for her daughter.



"I have the opportunity to represent my country in contributing to world peace and demonstrating China's responsibility and commitment as a major power. My whole family feels very proud," she said.



Widespread recognition



During the interview with the Global Times, Xin showcased his collection of police arm patches from various countries.



"A common practice among police colleagues in the mission areas is to exchange arm patches as a sign of goodwill. Behind each arm patch is a shared sense of purpose and the dedication of police officers who strive for world peace," Xin explained.



"In UN mission areas, many officers from other countries took my arm patch and said, 'I will keep your arm patch. In the future, I will say this is from my good friend Xin Yue, a police officer from China,'" Xin recalled.



During peacekeeping missions, Chinese police officers have appeared all over the world and formed deep friendships with local people.



Kang noted that in the refugee camp in Juba, South Sudan's capital, many local children would actively approach her for conversation. Many of them spoke fluent Putonghua and sang Chinese songs. "Later, I learned that those children had learned [Putonghua and the songs] from our peacekeeping soldiers. One of their greatest wishes is to travel to China," Kang said.



As the New Year approaches, Kang still remembers that in 2023, the Chinese Embassy in Cyprus and the local overseas Chinese associations jointly organized a Spring Festival gala. Kang invited colleagues from her mission area's police department to participate in the gala.



"Our non-Chinese colleagues attached great importance to it, and I felt very elated. They all dressed up, wearing the most beautiful police uniforms from their respective countries," she said.



Xin said that during his peacekeeping mission in Liberia from 2014 to 2015, he and his colleagues often visited local communities to share their experiences and help create a safer environment.



"Through our efforts, we helped the local police and law enforcement agencies better fulfill their duties, creating a better environment for peace and building a protective environment where people are well protected," he said.



With the support of United Nations peacekeeping operations, Liberia, where Xin was stationed, has been able to develop in peace in the last 15 years. The population of Liberia has grown from just over 2 million in 1995 to over 5.2 million in 2023, with over 1 million refugees able to return home, according to data released by the United Nations.



In the South Sudan region where Kang once worked, the presence of peacekeeping forces provided opportunities for political dialogue and reconciliation, promoting communication among various parties. Through participating in community development, humanitarian assistance, and conflict resolution work, UN peacekeeping personnel have provided crucial assistance in improving the living conditions of local people.



"Through the words and actions of each individual peacekeeper, the international community can observe and understand the chosen development path, systems, and culture of that nation." Wang said. "As qualified peacekeepers, we should demonstrate to the world that China unswervingly follows a path of peaceful development."



"Wearing the Chinese police uniforms adorned with countless honors, Chinese peacekeepers will continue to work tirelessly to embody the concept of 'peace is precious,' and strive to be builders of world peace, contributors to global development, and upholders of international order," Wang said.

