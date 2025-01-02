New Book BEYOND THE ORDINARY LEADER Highlights the Shortcomings of Ineffective Leaders to Foster Better Leadership Skills

Seasoned marketing executive finds balance between leadership and personal growth in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership and marketing consultant, Lindsay M. Ellis has seen her fair share of ineffective leadership throughout her career. So much so, her experiences with subpar leaders motivated her to help others develop successful leadership skills by teaching them to prioritize their personal growth alongside their leadership duties. Considering leadership has become synonymous with micro-management, Ellis believes the best way to educate both current and aspiring leaders is not to tell them what to do but rather what not to do. In her new book, she explores the pitfalls that threaten to derail one’s leadership potential.

In “Beyond the Ordinary Leader,” Ellis gives the topic of leadership an extensive overhaul, emphasizing the common mistakes made by ineffective leaders. Advocating self-care for those in leadership positions, Ellis illustrates how prioritizing people through mentorship will help keep organizations and teams motivated. Ellis’s insights are a practical resource for identifying and improving your leadership style. “Great leaders inspire, motivate, support, and mentor their teams while achieving collective goals,” Ellis says. “I want to help current and aspiring leaders to be successful in their careers.”

“Beyond the Ordinary Leader” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Lindsay M. Ellis is a leadership and marketing consultant. A seasoned marketing professional with two decades of experience in leadership, she has excelled in roles such as marketing and sales sirector and vice president of marketing and sales, making strategic decisions and managing reputations. Her passion for leadership development led her to teach business and marketing at two universities, and her insights are invaluable to current and emerging leaders, business students, and companies. She lives in Arizona with her husband and son.

