CDI College collects nearly 1,300 items as part of its holiday food drive

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food drive, held from December 2 to 13 at all CDI College campuses nationwide, raised nearly 1,300 items.

"It's great to see how much staff and students at all our campuses contributed to the magic of the holiday season this year by participating so generously in this drive," says Andre Souza, Head of Marketing at CDI College. "At this end-of-year time, even the smallest gesture is highly significant, and we're very proud of the work accomplished by all our staff and students."

CDI College also made a monetary contribution for each donation received, for a total of $665 to Food Bank Canada.

"Such initiatives are directly in line with our mission to change lives through education," says Andre Souza. "Without a healthy diet, it's very difficult to concentrate and learn new things. In this respect, the generosity of CDI College students and staff during the holiday season fills us with admiration."

Canadian food banks receive up to two million visits a month, and a third of clients are children. The people who use food banks come from all walks of life: families with children, the elderly, men and women with disabilities, low-income earners, and welfare recipients. Food banks generally struggle to keep up with demand.

If you are thinking of donating to your local food bank, here is a list of the food and consumer products that are most in demand:

Canned meat, fish, fruit, soups, vegetables and beans

Meat substitutes

Whole-grain cereals

Baby foods

Pasta and pasta sauces

Personal hygiene products

Cash donations for the purchase of fresh foods (milk, proteins, fruits and vegetables)

For more information about CDI College's community initiatives, visit cdicollege.ca

