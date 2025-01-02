Mountain America Foundation Celebrates GivingTuesday with $28,000 in Surprise Donations

2024 marks the second consecutive year credit union has participated in the initiative

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, recently surprised 28 local nonprofits with $1,000 each. This marks the second consecutive year that Mountain America has participated in this global initiative. In total, the credit union has donated $56,000 to organizations dedicated to community well-being.

“GivingTuesday is a powerful reminder of the impact we can make when we come together to support our communities,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “We are honored to recognize and support these incredible organizations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of those around them.”

The Mountain America Foundation launched this year’s GivingTuesday initiative on November 4, 2024, by inviting the community to vote for local nonprofits nominated by team members. The surprise $1,000 donations were presented to the winning nonprofits, along with expressions of gratitude for their outstanding contributions to the community.

“These donations reflect our deep-rooted dedication to fostering community growth,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America. “By supporting these nonprofits, we are planting the seeds for a future where communities flourish collectively. Each $1,000 donation underscores our belief in the transformative impact of unified giving.”

Image Reborn Foundation, which provides no-cost renewal retreats to those diagnosed with breast cancer, was one of the nonprofit organizations that received a surprise donation. Evan Gomez, a branch manager at Mountain America, shared his experience dropping off the surprise donation. “Delivering the $1,000 grant to the incredible team at Image Reborn was truly exhilarating. Both my wife and I have family members affected by breast cancer, and we find immense inspiration in organizations like this that go above and beyond to support their patients.”

The Hope Clinic, which provides free health care to uninsured individuals and families, also received a donation. Jane Powell, the Hope Clinic’s executive director, stated, “We are grateful to have Mountain America join our journey of hope. Your gift will go directly to our patients, supporting their health and providing them with flu shots. Joining hands strengthens the ability to make a difference, one person at a time.”

GivingTuesday, established in 2012, encourages people to spread goodness throughout their communities. Over the past 11 years, it has evolved into a global movement, inspiring millions to give generously, collaborate, and celebrate kindness year-round.

Mountain America Credit Union, along with the Mountain America Foundation and its dedicated team members, remains unwavering in its mission to serve the community. The Foundation actively pursues partnerships with organizations that significantly impact the regions where the credit union operates.

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Contact: publicrelations@macu.com, macu.com/newsroom

