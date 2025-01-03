On the Heels of Local Success, AgentDuty Eyes National Expansion, Empowering Real Estate Agents with New Tools to Grow

AgentDuty empowers real estate agents with tools to grow their businesses

Innovative platform revolutionizing real estate support to launch in key markets across the U.S., empowering agents to achieve more

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate agents now have a powerful new tool to streamline their workload and supercharge their success. AgentDuty , an innovative platform connecting licensed real estate professionals with on-demand support for tasks like showings, open houses, and marketing, is transforming how agents do business. With plans to expand nationwide in 2025, AgentDuty is poised to become a must-have resource in the fast-paced world of real estate.Founded in 2023 by Crystal Tran, AgentDuty was created to address a glaring need in the real estate industry: trustworthy, on-demand assistance from qualified professionals. The platform empowers agents to focus on their core strengths, like building client relationships and closing deals, while delegating time-consuming tasks to capable peers.“In real estate, time is everything,” said Crystal Tran, Founder of AgentDuty. “Our goal is to empower agents with the tools they need to excel and watch their businesses thrive. By connecting agents with reliable help, we’re enabling them to stay agile and responsive in a competitive market.”A GAME-CHANGER FOR REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALSAgentDuty operates on a simple premise: every licensed real estate agent has a skill set that can benefit another. Whether hosting an open house on short notice or handling administrative work during a busy week, AgentDuty offers a network of vetted professionals ready to assist.The platform’s key features include:• Task Assistance: Agents can easily hire licensed professionals for tasks like showings, open houses, administrative support, and marketing.• Flexible Earnings: Licensed agents can also sign up to provide their services, offering flexibility and additional income opportunities.• Transparent Pricing: The platform boasts a clear, flat-fee structure with no hidden charges, giving users confidence in their investment.• Mobile Accessibility: AgentDuty is available as a mobile app that allows agents to book tasks and manage requests anytime, anywhere.By creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem, AgentDuty helps busy agents save time and provides opportunities for other agents to monetize their downtime.DRIVING BUSINESS GROWTH NATIONWIDECurrently focused on serving the Illinois market, AgentDuty has ambitious plans to expand across the United States in 2025. The company aims to establish a presence in key real estate hubs, including California, Texas, Florida, and New York, where the need for on-demand professional support is high.“The real estate market is constantly evolving, and we want to be at the forefront of that evolution,” Tran said. “Our 2025 expansion plan will bring AgentDuty to agents across the country, helping them maximize their potential and redefine what’s possible in their businesses.”AgentDuty’s commitment to maintaining industry standards is central to its vision. The platform ensures all users are licensed and compliant with relevant regulations, fostering trust and accountability in its growing community.A VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF REAL ESTATEAgentDuty’s growth is fueled by a dedication to innovation and a deep understanding of real estate professionals' challenges. The platform is setting a new standard for professional support in the industry by offering a solution that prioritizes efficiency, quality, and collaboration.For real estate agents looking to elevate their businesses, AgentDuty provides the tools and flexibility needed to succeed in an ever-changing landscape. With its expansion on the horizon, the company is well-positioned to become a game-changer for agents nationwide.To learn more about AgentDuty and how it can transform real estate practices, download the free app for iOS or Android devices or visit www.agentduty.com ABOUT AGENTDUTYAgentDuty is an innovative platform that empowers licensed real estate agents by connecting them with trusted professionals for on-demand task support. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Chicago, AgentDuty is committed to enhancing productivity, fostering collaboration, and driving success in the real estate industry.

