Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein Signs Five Helene Recovery Executive Orders in First Action as Governor Today, Governor Josh Stein signed five executive orders to bring much-needed relief to people in western North Carolina, including accelerating temporary housing and the repair of private roads and bridges.

Right now, with tens of thousands of houses damaged or destroyed, more than 12,000 western North Carolinians are without safe housing, and an estimated 8,000 private roads and bridges need to be repaired or replaced to reinstate access to emergency services, school buses, and other transportation.

“Winter is here in western North Carolina, and we must act quickly to get people in temporary housing, repair private roads and bridges, and keep people safe,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I will do everything in my power to make sure we are both thinking creatively and acting swiftly to help our neighbors recover.”

Governor Stein’s first two executive orders received concurrence by the Council of State and will temporarily waive procurement regulations:

to increase the supply of temporary housing in western North Carolina and

to enable the state to accelerate repair of private roads and bridges necessary to access homes.

Three additional executive orders will: