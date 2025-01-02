Correction: Cyabra to Participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17

New York, NY, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Ltd. (“Cyabra”), a leading AI platform for real-time disinformation detection, today announced its virtual participation in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2025.

Dan Brahmy, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, and Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for virtual one-on-one investor meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative.

As previously announced Cyabra has signed a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: TBMC), a special purpose acquisition company.

About Cyabra

Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”) is a real-time AI-powered platform that uncovers and analyzes online disinformation and misinformation by uncovering fake profiles, harmful narratives, and GenAI content across social media and digital news channels. Cyabra’s AI protects corporations and governments against brand reputation risks, election manipulation, foreign interference, and other online threats. Cyabra’s platform leverages proprietary algorithms and NLP solutions, gathering and analyzing publicly available data to provide clear, actionable insights and real-time alerts that inform critical decision-making. Cyabra uncovers the good, bad, and fake online.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR

msegal@ms-ir.com

Media Contact:

Jill Burkes

Jill@cyabra.com

Signal Contact: Jillabra.24

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (Nasdaq: TBMC) is a blank check company formed and entered into a merger, shared exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

