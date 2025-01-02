Analyst Downgrade Fuels Further Decline for Celsius (CELH) Shares Amid Sales Concerns and Investor Lawsuit – Hagens Berman

CELH Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), the energy drink maker already reeling from a 58 percent year-to-date decline, faced renewed pressure this month after a key analyst lowered its price target, citing concerns about sales and the impact of its distribution agreement with PepsiCo. This diminished valuation adds to the company’s woes, which include slowing sales, revised financial forecasts, and a shareholder lawsuit alleging misleading disclosures.

On Dec. 16, Roth MKM, the investment bank, reduced its price target on Celsius shares to $38 from $40, according to Nasdaq.com. Nasdaq.com reported that analysts at Roth MKM pointed to anticipated higher promotional allowances in the fourth quarter compared with the same period last year. Critically, Roth MKM also suggested that the revised distribution agreement with PepsiCo would have a greater-than-expected negative impact on fourth-quarter revenue, according to Nasdaq.com.

The analyst price target cut comes on the heels of a securities class-action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about its operations and prospects.

Class Period: Feb. 29, 2024 – Sept. 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 21, 2025

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Securities Class Action:

The complaint claims that Celsius failed to disclose several critical issues. These omissions include: excessive inventory shipped to PepsiCo beyond actual consumer demand; a projected decline in sales as PepsiCo worked through that overstock; unsustainable sales rates to PepsiCo that created a distorted picture of the company’s performance; and, consequently, overstated business metrics and financial forecasts.

The company’s troubles began to surface on May 28, 2024, when Celsius shares fell nearly 13 percent following Nielsen data indicating a slowdown in sales growth. Analysts at the time raised the possibility of a significant sales contraction as PepsiCo reduced its inventory levels.

Celsius’s stock suffered another sharp decline on September 4, 2024, dropping more than 11 percent after a company presentation revealed a shortfall of $100 million to $120 million in PepsiCo orders compared with the previous year. The presentation also disclosed that PepsiCo had carried several million excess cases of Celsius products over the past 18 months.

These disclosures have prompted an investigation by Hagens Berman, a shareholder rights law firm. “We’re investigating whether Celsius deliberately concealed the extent of its inventory buildup at PepsiCo,” said Reed Kathrein, the partner leading the investigation.

