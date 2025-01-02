Global Times: China Travel of 'Marco Polo' in the New Era

China's visa-free policy in 2024 inspires Italian student Marco's journey, bridging cultures with Global Times' insights.

Beijing, China, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, China's visa-free policy sparked global excitement for "China travel." Inspired by a reply letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who encouraged Italian students to become modern-day Marco Polos as cultural ambassadors between Italy and China, Marco, an Italian student, set out to witness modern China firsthand. Guided by panda Meng Xiang (Dream), Marco embarked on a fantastic journey, observing how the Chinese people embrace modernization with vitality and confidence. It is a tale of exploration, wonder, and heartfelt moments.



This article first appeared in the Global Times ：https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202412/1326028.shtml

