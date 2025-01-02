Submit Release
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Focus on Workplace Improvement Through Artwork

We've seen firsthand how thoughtfully selected and placed art can invigorate a workspace, sparking creativity and reducing stress among staff.”
— Sara Beth Joyner
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on their recent Workplace Improvement Initiative, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) continue to champion the role of art in enhancing workplace environments. New findings underscore the significant impact of artwork on boosting employee satisfaction and engagement.

Artwork as a Catalyst for Employee Well-being and Productivity

Recent studies, including findings published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, illustrate that art in the workplace not only beautifies spaces but also substantially boosts employee morale and productivity. HAC & QAH are at the forefront of incorporating these insights into practical applications for their clients, ensuring workplaces are not only functional but also enriching.

"Art transforms workspaces from functional to inspirational, directly enhancing employee engagement and satisfaction," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We've seen firsthand how thoughtfully selected and placed art can invigorate a workspace, sparking creativity and reducing stress among staff."

Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Our approach goes beyond just decoration. By integrating art that resonates with employees culturally and aesthetically, we foster a deeper connection to the workspace, which is shown to improve overall happiness and productivity."

Deepening Employee Connection through Art

The incorporation of art into workplace design is a key component of HAC & QAH’s Workplace Improvement Initiative. The initiative aims to revitalize corporate and healthcare environments by creating spaces that reflect the values and identity of the organization while catering to the well-being of those who inhabit them daily.

About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)

Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.

They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.

Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com

Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

