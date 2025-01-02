Jeff Roberts to Lead Savage as International Supply Chain Company’s 4th CEO in Nearly 80-Year History

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For only the fourth time in its nearly 80-year history, Savage has a new CEO.

Jeff Roberts became the international supply chain company’s chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, 2025, following the retirement of his predecessor, Kirk Aubry. Savage previously announced its CEO succession plan in June 2024, when Roberts was promoted to company president in addition to his role as chief operating officer. He will now serve as Savage president and CEO, and as a member of the company’s board of directors.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing group of people, working together to provide world-class service for customers across all of our businesses,” said Roberts. “We’ll continue building relationships and growing the company according to the Vision and Legacy established by our founders.”

“Jeff is the right person to lead Savage into the future, with his appreciation for the culture that has made the company successful over generations, passion for finding innovative solutions, and strong commitment to safety and continuous improvement,” said Savage Chairman of the Board Don Stebbins.

Roberts previously led Savage’s financing, and mergers and acquisition activity that fueled the company’s growth, serving as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). He joined Savage in 2016, after nearly four years as CFO of Maxum Enterprises, an integrated marine and land-based chemicals, petroleum and lubricants supply company, partially owned by Pilot Flying J.

Prior to his time at Maxum, Roberts served in numerous financial roles within the Pilot Flying J organization, including divisional CFO. Roberts earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Utah State University and a master’s degree in professional accounting from Weber State University.

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 team members in about 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We strive to always do the right thing, find a better way and make a difference. Our customers and partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can feed the world, power our lives and sustain the planet. www.savageco.com

