Keep Carl Alive: A Story of Resilience, Love, and Compassionate Care

Carl M. Dameron is six years in remission from cancer thanks to IEHP, LaSalle Medical Associates, and Loma Linda University Medical Center.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Keep Carl Alive.’ These three words guided IEHP member Carl Dameron through a journey of resilience—overcoming diabetes, leukemia, lymphoma, and the heartbreaking murder of his son.With the care of his doctors, the support of IEHP, LaSalle Medical Associates, Loma Linda University Medical Center, and his own determination to be there for his daughters, Carl persevered in fulfilling a cherished dream: walking his youngest down the aisle. In November 2023, that dream came true.As we approach the new year, Carl’s story is a powerful reminder to prioritize our health, cherish the moments that matter, and be there for the ones we love. “IEHP is committed to providing compassionate care that makes a difference — because when you feel cared for, it’s the greatest gift of all,” said Michelle Rai, IEHP’s Chief Communications and Marketing Officer.📺 Watch the full video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/JwQTbVPu-7Y?si=6vwmmQb1WpYf2shX Dameron Communications is a diverse team of communications professionals delivering inspired advertising, including public, community, and government relations. Agency work has won awards and client accolades for more than 30 years. Uniquely, we blend unsurpassed relationships with proven advertising and public relations methods to deliver winning and measurable results. For more information, email: Info@DameronCommunications.com of Call (909) 534-9500.

