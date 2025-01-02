Submit Release
Photronics Announces Participation in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference in NYC

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte NY Palace hotel at 455 Park Avenue in NYC. A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com.

Event: 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Location: Lotte NY Palace, New York City
Participants: Eric Rivera, CFO; Ted Moreau, IR

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
469.395.8175
tmoreau@photronics.com


