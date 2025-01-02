Bybit Invites Global University Students to Unleash Creativity in Merch Design Challenge with $50,000 USDT Prize Pool





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of the Bybit Merch Creative Challenge, an exclusive design competition open to university students worldwide. This exciting initiative offers a unique opportunity for creative minds to showcase their talent, win a share of a $50,000 USDT prize pool, and have their designs featured as part of Bybit's official merchandise.

Embracing the Crypto Future with Young Talent

The Bybit Merch Creative Challenge reflects the company's commitment to fostering a vibrant global community and embracing the growing influence of cryptocurrency. By leveraging the creativity and innovative spirit of young minds, Bybit aims to inspire the next generation of designers and empower them to contribute to the evolving crypto landscape.

Competition Details

Participants are invited to design exclusive Bybit merchandise that reflects the brand's dynamic identity, core values, and bold personality. Submissions will be evaluated based on creativity, functionality, market appeal, and adherence to Bybit's brand guidelines.

Key Dates:

Submission Period: From now to Jan. 15, 2025

Prizes:

Creative Excellence Award: 10,000 USDT (One (1) Winner)

10,000 USDT (One (1) Winner) Visual Impact Award: 5,000 USDT each (Three (3) Winners)

5,000 USDT each (Three (3) Winners) Rising Star Award: 3,000 USDT each (Five (5) Winners)



Outstanding Design Award: 1,000 USDT each (10 Winners)

"If you dream of changing the world, we are there for you," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "This challenge provides a platform for young creative talents to present their unique perspectives and contribute to the evolving crypto landscape. We are excited to see the innovative and creative designs that emerge from this competition."

To learn more about the Bybit Merch Creative Challenge and submit the designs, users can visit: https://learn.bybit.com/creative-challenge/

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

