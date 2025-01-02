Check Point Software to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on January 30, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ: CHKP ), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST/5:30 AM PST on January 30, 2025. A live video webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir .

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.

