Gentex Unites the Connected Car and the Smart Home with the Next Generation of HomeLink

ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) announced today that it will unveil the newest version of its HomeLink car-to-home automation system next week at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The latest HomeLink will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, operate a broad range of smart home products from leading brands such as Amazon and Samsung Smart Things, and allow users to operate certain Wi-Fi-connected garage doors via smartphone or vehicle-integrated app.

Gentex is a technology company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection and medical industries. The company is best known for automotive electronics, but continues to grow its capabilities in vision systems, sensing, AI development, biometrics, home automation, and more.

HomeLink, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is the auto industry’s original and most trusted car-to-home automation system, with an estimated 110 million HomeLink-equipped vehicles on the road today. HomeLink allows users to program in-vehicle buttons to activate garage doors, estate gates, and a myriad of smart home devices.

“We want to ensure that HomeLink remains the most comprehensive and versatile car-to-home automation system available,” said Gentex Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “By ensuring compatibility with leading smart home brands, it allows HomeLink to operate an ever-increasing number of devices, making it more and more useful over time.”

The next-gen HomeLink utilizes multiple methods to activate smart home devices. It incorporates radio frequency (RF) to control entry-critical devices such as garage doors and gates, Long-Range Bluetooth to ensure global compatibility and support device updates, and cloud-based API integration for smart home devices.

HomeLink can now operate devices from leading smart home manufacturers, including Amazon and Samsung, allowing users to activate individual smart home devices or entire scenes via a HomeLink button press. In addition, the system will be compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

To help setup and manage next-gen HomeLink, Gentex has developed an all-new HomeLink app that provides step-by-step programming instructions, supports device compatibility updates, facilitates the control of Amazon and Samsung smart home devices, enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and allows the remote activation of garage doors. Elements of the HomeLink app can also be integrated into automaker vehicle apps and infotainment systems.

“RF is the best way to ensure activation of entry-critical devices like garage doors and gates, but there is also a growing desire to open garage doors remotely from a smartphone app,” said Boehm. “Through partnerships with garage door operator manufacturers like Genie, we can provide automakers with app-based solutions that allow HomeLink to control garage doors from the vehicle or user’s smartphone.”

Gentex also recently launched a program called HomeLink Smart Home Solutions, which provides homeowners, builders and commercial property managers with curated, professionally installed and monitored smart home systems. The systems can include a broad range of devices, such as smart locks, lighting, thermostats, security cameras, intrusion sensors – even options for solar power and EV charging.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

(616) 772-1590 x4316

craig.piersma@gentex.com Gentex Investor Relations Contact

Josh O’Berski

(616) 931-3505

josh.oberski@gentex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62ec51a4-2699-4776-8dd4-693e140f5728

HomeLink Car-to-Home Automation System Gentex announced today that it will unveil the newest version of its HomeLink car-to-home automation system next week at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The latest HomeLink will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, operate a broad range of smart home products from leading brands such as Amazon and Samsung Smart Things, and allow users to operate certain Wi-Fi-connected garage doors via smartphone or vehicle-integrated app.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.