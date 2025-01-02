Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM is expected to increase by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Therapeutics Market Size

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Report

• In December 2024:- Shape Memory Medical, Inc.- To determine the safety and effectiveness of IMPEDE-FX RapidFill to increase the percentage of subjects with shrinkage of the abdominal aortic aneurysm sac when used as an adjunct to on-label endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) stent graft treatment in trial subjects considered candidates for elective EVAR.

• In December 2024:- Ethicon Endo-Surgery- The purpose of this study is to assess the safety and performance of the ECHELON 3000 Stapler (next generation powered stapler) and reload system in participants undergoing laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy or lung resection procedures (Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic [ATS] or open approach).

• Total Diagnosed prevalent population of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm in 7MM was estimated to be 1,641,380 cases in 2021 and is expected to increase in during the study period [2020–2034].

• Total Diagnosed prevalent cases of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm in the US was estimated to be 752,408 in 2021 which is the highest among all the 7MM countries

• The US accounted for the highest prevalent population of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm among 7MM with 8,773 cases in 2021.

• Among the European five countries the total prevalent population of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm is highest in Germany (192,532), followed by the France (138,193), Italy (68,202) had the lowest prevalent cases among the EU-5 countries.

• Total prevalent population of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm in Japan was estimated to be 253,883 cases in 2021 and is expected to decrease in during the forecast period [2022–2034].

• In the US, the highest number of cases were found to be having Small ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM (3 cm to 4.4 cm across) (696,730 cases) in 2021. Large ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM (5.5 cm or more across) were found in the least number of cases, i.e. 3,010 cases in 2021. Around 60,193 cases had Medium ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM (4.5 cm to 5.4 cm across) 2021. These cases are expected to increase in the forecast period.

• The leading Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Companies such as Endologix LLC, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Artivion, Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Lombard Medical, Endologix LLC, Latecba SA, Nectero Medical, Cardiatis, SA, Hangzhou Endonom Medtech Co., Ltd., and others.

• Promising Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Therapies such as Nectero EAST System, Chimney EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System, Evolocumab, Metformin Glucophage 500mg (IR) tablets M90, ANEUFIX, and others.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Diagnosed Prevalent Population

• Total Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Size-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatable Population

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Marketed Devices

• AFX® Endovascular ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM System: Endologix LLC

The AFX® Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm System is an endovascular graft system intended to treat patients with Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm. The device has a unique design in which the metal frame is on the inside of the fabric. It integrates anatomical fixation with an advanced delivery system and graft material technology. AFX® uses a low profile, precise delivery system and proprietary stent graft material (DuraPly™ ePTFE Graft Material) and provides reliable and durable Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm repair. The AFX®2 bifurcated endograft system provides confident control for improved accessibility every step of the way.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Emerging Devices

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Graft System: Lifetech Scientific

The company’s Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Graft System is indicated to treat patients with an infrarenal Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm. On September 30, 2018, Lifetech Scientific initiated its trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Graft System for the infrarenal Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm.

• Fenestrated Altura FEVAR Stent Graft: Lombard Medical

Endovascular treatment of aortic diseases has improved in recent years. Fenestrated Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (FEVAR) is an almost new minimally invasive technique for repairing thoracoabdominal or complex Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm treatment to prevent aneurysm rupture can be achieved through elective repair. Repair options are an open surgical repair or an EVAR procedure. These procedures vary in terms of risks and optimal outcomes. Specific treatment is based on age, overall health, medical history, the extent of the disease, signs and symptoms, tolerance of specific medications, procedures, or therapies, expectations for the course of the disease, and opinion or preference.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Outlook

Currently, there is no drug therapy to limit the progression of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm. As an aneurysm grows in size, the aorta wall becomes weaker and weaker, which means surgical intervention may be needed. The goal of any treatment strategy is to prevent the rupture of an aneurysm by controlling its growth. If a large Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm is detected before it ruptures, most people will be advised to have treatment to prevent it from rupturing.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Dynamics

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Dynamics are influenced by epidemiological trends, advancements in diagnostics, therapeutic developments, and the regulatory environment. Continued research and innovation are essential to meet the growing demand for effective treatments and improve the quality of life for patients affected by this condition.

Scope of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Companies- Endologix LLC, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Artivion, Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Lombard Medical, Endologix LLC, Latecba SA, Nectero Medical, Cardiatis, SA, Hangzhou Endonom Medtech Co., Ltd., and others.

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Therapies- Nectero EAST System, Chimney EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System, Evolocumab, Metformin Glucophage 500mg (IR) tablets M90, ANEUFIX, and others.

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Overview at a Glance

4. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Disease Background and Overview

5. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment

6. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA): Regulatory Framework

7. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA): Reimbursement Scenario

8. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms: Marketed Products

9. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm: Emerging Devices

10. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiology and Patient Population Analysis- 7MM

11. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Analysis-7MM

12. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Unmet Needs

13. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Drivers

14. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Barriers

15. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm SWOT Analysis

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

