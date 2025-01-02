Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 4,256 Million in 2023, is projected to grow by 2034

Acne Vulgaris Market

Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Acne Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acne Vulgaris, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acne Vulgaris therapeutics market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Acne Vulgaris Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Acne Vulgaris Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Acne Vulgaris Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

• In December 2024:- UCB Biopharma SRL- A Phase 3, Open-Label, Parallel Group, Multicenter, Extension Study Evaluating the Long-Term Treatment of Bimekizumab in Study Participants With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the safety of long-term therapy of bimekizumab in study participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)

• In December 2024:- Incyte Corporation- The purpose of this study is to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy of povorcitinib in participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa who completed the 54 weeks of study treatment within the originating parent Phase 3 studies (INCB 54707-301 [NCT05620823] or INCB 54707-302 [NCT05620836]).

• As per the analysis, in Japan, the prevalence of acne vulgaris among the students was 58.6%, with the average onset at 13.3 years of age.

• The evaluation of acne severity revealed that "mild acne" was the most common form across all subgroups, affecting 92% of adult females, 82% of adult males, 89% of teenage females, and 77% of teenage males, in Italy.

• In a survey of employees in Germany, the overall prevalence of acne was found to be 4.2%. Other studies indicate that the prevalence of acne in adolescents aged 9 to 20 can reach up to 95%, without distinguishing between clinical and "physiologic" acne.

• The leading Acne Vulgaris Companies such as Pelthos Therapeutics, Dermata Therapeutics, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, AOBiome LLC, BioPharmX, Timber Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Promising Acne Vulgaris Therapies such as Clascoterone, DMT310, Winlevi (clascoterone) 1% & Duac gel, Erythromycin 4% topical gel formulation, ASC40, and others.

Stay ahead in the Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Market with DelveInsight’s Strategic Report @ Acne Vulgaris Market Outlook

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Insights

• Total Acne Vulgaris Prevalent Cases

• Total Acne Vulgaris Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Acne Vulgaris Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Acne Vulgaris Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Acne Vulgaris Treated Cases

Delve deep into the Acne Vulgaris Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Acne Vulgaris Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Acne Vulgaris Prevalence

Acne Vulgaris Marketed Drugs

• AKLIEF: Galderma Labs

AKLIEF (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005%, is indicated for the topical treatment of acne. It selectively targets retinoic acid receptor (RAR) gamma, the most common RAR found in the skin, making it the first topical retinoid to do so. Trifarotene is the first new retinoid molecule to receive US FDA approval for acne treatment in over 20 years. AKLIEF Cream is specifically studied and proven to treat both facial (forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin) and truncal (chest, shoulders, and back) acne, providing healthcare professionals and acne patients with an additional treatment option.

• ARAZLO: Ortho Dermatologics/Bausch Health

ARAZLO (tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%, is a prescription medication used topically to treat acne in individuals aged 9 years and older. It effectively addresses various acne symptoms, including blackheads, whiteheads, and other types of pimples. Notably, ARAZLO is the first tazarotene acne treatment available in lotion form, offering strong efficacy coupled with favorable tolerability.

• CABTREO: Ortho Dermatologics/Bausch Health

CABTREO (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene, and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%/0.15%/3.1% is a prescription medication specifically designed for topical use on the skin to treat acne vulgaris in adults and children aged 12 years and older. It is the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment for acne, combining clindamycin phosphate, adapalene, and benzoyl peroxide to effectively address acne symptoms.

Acne Vulgaris Emerging Drugs

• BPX-01: Timber Pharmaceuticals/BioPharmX

BPX-01 (topical minocycline, 2%) is being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. In a Phase 2b study, treatment with BPX-01 showed a statistically significant reduction in the number of acne lesions, with no serious adverse events related to study treatment. BPX-01 is a hydrophilic topical gel with fully solubilized minocycline capable of penetrating the skin to deliver the antibiotic to where acne develops in the pilosebaceous unit. Currently, the drug is in Phase II of clinical development for the treatment of acne.

• KX-826: Kintor Pharma

KX-826 is being developed by Kintor Pharmaceuticals, for Acne vulgaris. This agent targets mild to moderate patients and is being developed in topical formulation. The company is looking forward to the next step of filing IND to initiate the clinical development of the drug.

• BTX 1503: Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Botanix Pharmaceuticals is advancing BTX 1503, a novel topical treatment designed for moderate to severe acne. This formulation harnesses synthetic cannabidiol as the active drug component, in conjunction with Botanix's proprietary Permetrex drug delivery technology. Notably, the company has released Phase II results and is now preparing for Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne.

Get In-Depth Knowledge on Acne Vulgaris Market Trends and Forecasts with DelveInsight @ Acne Vulgaris Treatment Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acne-vulgaris-av-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Acne Vulgaris Drugs Market

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the Acne Vulgaris market size in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period (2024–2034), mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of acne vulgaris, growing awareness and diagnoses, and the new product launches. The expected increase in treated cases of acne vulgaris in the US is driven by factors such as improved awareness, advancements in treatment options, changing lifestyles, and evolving societal attitudes towards skincare and self-care. These factors collectively contribute to a greater demand for acne treatment and management services. Furthermore these cases are subjected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).

Acne Vulgaris Treatment Landscape

Acne treatment depends on the individual’s age and sex, the extent and severity of the acne, the period since it has been present, and response to previous treatments. Treatment for mild acne includes topical anti-acne preparations, lasers and lights. Treatment for moderate acne includes antibiotics such as tetracyclines and/or antiandrogens such as birth controlpills. Treatment for severe acne may require a course of oral isotretinoin. Azelaic acid is a naturally occurring acid produced by yeast. It has antibacterial properties. A 20% azelaic acid cream or gel seems to be as effective as many conventional acne treatments when used twice a day.

Acne Vulgaris Market Insights

Several treatments are available for acne vulgaris, there is a need for more effective long-term maintenance therapies to prevent acne recurrence and minimize the risk of scarring. Some individuals with acne vulgaris may not respond adequately to existing treatments, including antibiotics, topical retinoids, and hormonal therapies. There is a need for alternative treatment options for these resistant cases. Many acne treatments, particularly oral medications like isotretinoin, can have significant side effects. There is a need for therapies that effectively treat acne while minimizing adverse effects, especially in adolescents and young adults. Acne vulgaris is a heterogeneous condition, and treatment efficacy can vary greatly among individuals. There is a need for personalized treatment approaches that take into account factors such as acne severity, skin type, hormonal status, and potential comorbidities.

Unlock insights into the Acne Vulgaris Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Acne Vulgaris Market Forecast. Click here @ Acne Vulgaris Market Drivers and Barriers- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acne-vulgaris-av-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Acne Vulgaris Companies- Pelthos Therapeutics, Dermata Therapeutics, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, AOBiome LLC, BioPharmX, Timber Pharmaceuticals and others

• Acne Vulgaris Therapies- Clascoterone, DMT310, Winlevi (clascoterone) 1% & Duac gel, Erythromycin 4% topical gel formulation, ASC40, and others.

• Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics: Acne Vulgaris Market drivers and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Barriers

• Acne Vulgaris Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Acne Vulgaris Market Overview at a Glance

4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Acne Vulgaris Key Events

7 Disease Background and Overview: Acne Vulgaris

8 Epidemiology and Patient Population

9 Patient Journey

10 Marketed Therapies

11 Emerging Therapies

12 Acne Vulgaris: Seven Major Market Analysis

13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14 Unmet Needs

15 SWOT Analysis

16 Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer



List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2024

Celiac Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/celiac-disease-cd-market

Coronary Stents Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market

CXCR Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/selective-inhibitor-of-the-cxcr4-chemokine-receptor-market-forecast

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gastroparesis-market

Fertility Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fertility-monitoring-devices-fertility-testing-devices-market

Phototherapies for Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapies-for-psoriasis-market

Pipeline Assessment Services: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/pipeline-assessment-services

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ranibizumab-biosimilars-insight

Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/rhinitis-market

Skin Grafting Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/skin-grafting-devices-market

Spinal Implants Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-implants-market

Surgical Sealant Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-sealant-and-adhesives-market

Thrombectomy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/thrombectomy-devices-market

Venous Ulcer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/venous-leg-ulcer-market

ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Bacterial Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market

Heart Pump Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/heart-pump-device-market

Meningococcal Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market

Percutaneous Arterial Closure Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-closure-devices-market

Pouchitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pouchitis-market

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-market

Shingles Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/shingles-market

Artificial Disc Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/artificial-disc-market

Avascular Necrosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/avascular-necrosis-market

Embolotherapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/embolotherapy-market

Orthopedic Power Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-power-devices-market

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/allergic-rhinitis-market

Plaque Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plaque-psoriasis-market

Psoriasis Vulgaris Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/psoriasis-vulgaris-market

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market

UK Healthcare Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/uk-healthcare-outlook-report

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Brucellosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/brucellosis-market

Coronary Angioplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market

NK Cell Therapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nk-cell-therapy-market

Scoliosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/scoliosis-market

Surgical Site Infections Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-site-infections-ssi-market

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market

Diabetic Wound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diabetic-foot-ulcers-dfus-market

Dyspepsia Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-market-share

Indwelling Catheters Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/indwelling-catheters-market

Orthopedic Splints Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-splints-market

Sepsis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market

Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/overactive-bladder-market

Spinal Trauma Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-trauma-devices-market-market

Temporomandibular Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/temporomandibular-disorders-market

Viscosupplementation Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/viscosupplementation-devices-market

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vitreoretinal-surgery-devices-market

Advanced Liver Cancer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/liver-cancer-market

Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gene-therapy-in-cns-disorder-market

Lice Infestations Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lice-infestations-market

Plantar Fasciitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plantar-fasciitis-market

Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/biopsy-devices-market

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/endoscopic-ultrasound-market

Healthcare Consulting Solutions: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pelvic-organ-prolapse-market

Pulmonary Emphysema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-market

Schistosomiasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/schistosomiasis-market

Testicular Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-neoplasm-market

Tourette Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tourette-syndrome-market

Wound Healing Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/wound-healing-devices-market

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-neuropathic-pain-market

Fabry Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fabry-disease-market

Transcatheter Treatment Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-treatment-market

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sglt2-inhibitors-market

Surgical Lasers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-lasers-market

Stem Cell Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/stem-cell-market

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market

Pacemakers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market

Urea Cycle Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market

Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/varicose-vein-treatment-devices-market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market

Intraocular Lens Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market

Lymphoedema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphedema-market

Somatotropin Deficiency Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/somatotropin-deficiency-market

Skin Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

Surgical Mask & Respirator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market

Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meibomian-gland-dysfunction-pipeline-insight

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices

Total Knee Arthroplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/total-knee-arthroplasty-market

Asperger Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-market

Medical Marijuana Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/medical-marijuana-market-insight

Lactose Intolerance Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market

Microscopy Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/microscopy-device-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.