Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 4,256 Million in 2023, is projected to grow by 2034
Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Acne Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acne Vulgaris, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acne Vulgaris therapeutics market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Key Takeaways from the Acne Vulgaris Market Report
• In December 2024:- UCB Biopharma SRL- A Phase 3, Open-Label, Parallel Group, Multicenter, Extension Study Evaluating the Long-Term Treatment of Bimekizumab in Study Participants With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the safety of long-term therapy of bimekizumab in study participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)
• In December 2024:- Incyte Corporation- The purpose of this study is to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy of povorcitinib in participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa who completed the 54 weeks of study treatment within the originating parent Phase 3 studies (INCB 54707-301 [NCT05620823] or INCB 54707-302 [NCT05620836]).
• As per the analysis, in Japan, the prevalence of acne vulgaris among the students was 58.6%, with the average onset at 13.3 years of age.
• The evaluation of acne severity revealed that "mild acne" was the most common form across all subgroups, affecting 92% of adult females, 82% of adult males, 89% of teenage females, and 77% of teenage males, in Italy.
• In a survey of employees in Germany, the overall prevalence of acne was found to be 4.2%. Other studies indicate that the prevalence of acne in adolescents aged 9 to 20 can reach up to 95%, without distinguishing between clinical and "physiologic" acne.
• The leading Acne Vulgaris Companies such as Pelthos Therapeutics, Dermata Therapeutics, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, AOBiome LLC, BioPharmX, Timber Pharmaceuticals, and others
• Promising Acne Vulgaris Therapies such as Clascoterone, DMT310, Winlevi (clascoterone) 1% & Duac gel, Erythromycin 4% topical gel formulation, ASC40, and others.
Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Insights
• Total Acne Vulgaris Prevalent Cases
• Total Acne Vulgaris Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
• Acne Vulgaris Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
• Acne Vulgaris Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
• Acne Vulgaris Treated Cases
Acne Vulgaris Marketed Drugs
• AKLIEF: Galderma Labs
AKLIEF (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005%, is indicated for the topical treatment of acne. It selectively targets retinoic acid receptor (RAR) gamma, the most common RAR found in the skin, making it the first topical retinoid to do so. Trifarotene is the first new retinoid molecule to receive US FDA approval for acne treatment in over 20 years. AKLIEF Cream is specifically studied and proven to treat both facial (forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin) and truncal (chest, shoulders, and back) acne, providing healthcare professionals and acne patients with an additional treatment option.
• ARAZLO: Ortho Dermatologics/Bausch Health
ARAZLO (tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%, is a prescription medication used topically to treat acne in individuals aged 9 years and older. It effectively addresses various acne symptoms, including blackheads, whiteheads, and other types of pimples. Notably, ARAZLO is the first tazarotene acne treatment available in lotion form, offering strong efficacy coupled with favorable tolerability.
• CABTREO: Ortho Dermatologics/Bausch Health
CABTREO (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene, and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%/0.15%/3.1% is a prescription medication specifically designed for topical use on the skin to treat acne vulgaris in adults and children aged 12 years and older. It is the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment for acne, combining clindamycin phosphate, adapalene, and benzoyl peroxide to effectively address acne symptoms.
Acne Vulgaris Emerging Drugs
• BPX-01: Timber Pharmaceuticals/BioPharmX
BPX-01 (topical minocycline, 2%) is being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. In a Phase 2b study, treatment with BPX-01 showed a statistically significant reduction in the number of acne lesions, with no serious adverse events related to study treatment. BPX-01 is a hydrophilic topical gel with fully solubilized minocycline capable of penetrating the skin to deliver the antibiotic to where acne develops in the pilosebaceous unit. Currently, the drug is in Phase II of clinical development for the treatment of acne.
• KX-826: Kintor Pharma
KX-826 is being developed by Kintor Pharmaceuticals, for Acne vulgaris. This agent targets mild to moderate patients and is being developed in topical formulation. The company is looking forward to the next step of filing IND to initiate the clinical development of the drug.
• BTX 1503: Botanix Pharmaceuticals
Botanix Pharmaceuticals is advancing BTX 1503, a novel topical treatment designed for moderate to severe acne. This formulation harnesses synthetic cannabidiol as the active drug component, in conjunction with Botanix's proprietary Permetrex drug delivery technology. Notably, the company has released Phase II results and is now preparing for Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne.
Acne Vulgaris Drugs Market
According to DelveInsight's estimates, the Acne Vulgaris market size in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period (2024–2034), mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of acne vulgaris, growing awareness and diagnoses, and the new product launches. The expected increase in treated cases of acne vulgaris in the US is driven by factors such as improved awareness, advancements in treatment options, changing lifestyles, and evolving societal attitudes towards skincare and self-care. These factors collectively contribute to a greater demand for acne treatment and management services. Furthermore these cases are subjected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).
Acne Vulgaris Treatment Landscape
Acne treatment depends on the individual’s age and sex, the extent and severity of the acne, the period since it has been present, and response to previous treatments. Treatment for mild acne includes topical anti-acne preparations, lasers and lights. Treatment for moderate acne includes antibiotics such as tetracyclines and/or antiandrogens such as birth controlpills. Treatment for severe acne may require a course of oral isotretinoin. Azelaic acid is a naturally occurring acid produced by yeast. It has antibacterial properties. A 20% azelaic acid cream or gel seems to be as effective as many conventional acne treatments when used twice a day.
Acne Vulgaris Market Insights
Several treatments are available for acne vulgaris, there is a need for more effective long-term maintenance therapies to prevent acne recurrence and minimize the risk of scarring. Some individuals with acne vulgaris may not respond adequately to existing treatments, including antibiotics, topical retinoids, and hormonal therapies. There is a need for alternative treatment options for these resistant cases. Many acne treatments, particularly oral medications like isotretinoin, can have significant side effects. There is a need for therapies that effectively treat acne while minimizing adverse effects, especially in adolescents and young adults. Acne vulgaris is a heterogeneous condition, and treatment efficacy can vary greatly among individuals. There is a need for personalized treatment approaches that take into account factors such as acne severity, skin type, hormonal status, and potential comorbidities.
Scope of the Acne Vulgaris Market Report
• Coverage- 7MM
• Study Period- 2020-2034
• Acne Vulgaris Companies- Pelthos Therapeutics, Dermata Therapeutics, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, AOBiome LLC, BioPharmX, Timber Pharmaceuticals and others
• Acne Vulgaris Therapies- Clascoterone, DMT310, Winlevi (clascoterone) 1% & Duac gel, Erythromycin 4% topical gel formulation, ASC40, and others.
• Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics: Acne Vulgaris Market drivers and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Barriers
• Acne Vulgaris Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
• Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Content
1 Key Insights
2 Report Introduction
3 Acne Vulgaris Market Overview at a Glance
4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology
5 Executive Summary
6 Acne Vulgaris Key Events
7 Disease Background and Overview: Acne Vulgaris
8 Epidemiology and Patient Population
9 Patient Journey
10 Marketed Therapies
11 Emerging Therapies
12 Acne Vulgaris: Seven Major Market Analysis
13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views
14 Unmet Needs
15 SWOT Analysis
16 Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement
17 Appendix
18 DelveInsight Capabilities
19 Disclaimer
