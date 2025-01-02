Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~ 5.29% by 2030

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Devices market was valued at USD 976.13 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 1,326.59 million by 2030. The rising burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, renal failure, diabetes, and infections is driving the market for PICC devices, as these conditions often require long-term intravenous access to treatments like chemotherapy and nutrient infusions. The demand is further fueled by ongoing product innovations in catheter design and insertion techniques, which enhance patient safety and comfort. As healthcare providers increasingly recognize the benefits of PICCs in managing chronic diseases, coupled with technological advancements, the adoption of PICC devices is expected to grow significantly from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Market Report

• In August 2024:- Becton, Dickinson and Company- Single-arm, post-market, observational, prospective study to asses the safety and performance of the Power PICC Power PICC family of devices and its accessories in a real-world setting. The study will only enroll patients that need a Power PICC catheter as part of their medical care. Patients will be followed from insertion through removal, or up to 180 days (whichever comes first). Data collected will be gathered from the patient's medical chart.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Companies such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, AngioDynamics, Cardinal Health, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Argon Medical, Cook Group, ICU Medical Inc., Medical Components Inc., Access Vascular, Vygon, Meditech Devices, Biowy Corporation, Polymedicure, Footprint Medical Inc., SILMAG GROUP, pfm medical gmbh, Healthline Medical Products, INSUNG MEDICAL Co., Ltd., Equipos de Biomedicina de Mexico, S.A. de C.V, and others.

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Overview

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) devices are medical tools used to deliver intravenous (IV) medications, fluids, or nutrients directly into a patient’s bloodstream. They are a type of central venous catheter that is inserted into a vein in the arm, typically in the upper arm, and advanced toward larger veins near the heart.

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Market Dynamics

According to the latest data from the Global Cancer Observatory, in 2022, the estimated number of new leukemia cases worldwide was 487,000, with projections indicating an increase to 746,000 by 2045. Additionally, there were approximately 83,000 new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma in 2022, expected to rise to 109,000 by 2045. For Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the estimated number of new cases in 2022 was 553,000, with forecasts predicting an increase to 890,000 by 2045.

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Market Segment Analysis

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Devices by Product Type (Power Injected Peripherally Inserted Catheters and Non-Power Injected/ Conventional Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters), Design (Single Lumen, Double Lumen, and Triple Lumen), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Companies

Some of the key market players operating in the peripherally inserted central catheter devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, AngioDynamics, Cardinal Health, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Argon Medical, Cook Group, ICU Medical Inc., Medical Components Inc., Access Vascular, Vygon, Meditech Devices, Biowy Corporation, Polymedicure, Footprint Medical Inc., SILMAG GROUP, pfm medical gmbh, Healthline Medical Products, INSUNG MEDICAL Co., Ltd., Equipos de Biomedicina de Mexico, S.A. de C.V, and others.

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Market Drivers

The major factors driving the demand for Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) are the rising incidence of cancer, and infectious diseases; growing demand for PICC due to an increase in prolonged treatment with antibiotics, transfusions, oncologic IV therapy, and total parental nutrition, and advances in product portfolio, among others.

Which MedTech key players in the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Devices Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @

