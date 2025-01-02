Cerence AI Signs Long-Term, Strategic Partnership to Build Luxury Automaker’s Next-Gen In-Car Experience

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global industry leader in AI for transportation, today announced a multi-year agreement with JLR to develop the luxury automotive’s next-generation in-car experience.

The companies will partner to leverage Cerence’s AI-enabled technologies to deliver advanced intelligence and capabilities to JLR customers globally. The companies will continue to work together to expand and improve the JLR in-car experience over time.

“JLR has long been synonymous with technologically advanced driving experiences, and we’re proud to collaborate with this luxury automotive to further extend their reputation in this field,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence AI. “Cerence AI will collaborate with JLR to craft a new generation of in-car experiences that enhance enjoyment, safety, and productivity by leveraging the latest technological advancements.”

“A user experience enhanced by voice and AI technology is central to JLR as we advance our infotainment system to delight our customers with expanded features and a richer, more enjoyable in-vehicle journey,” said Christine Kemp, Chief Data and AI Officer, JLR.

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

About JLR

JLR’s Reimagine strategy is delivering a sustainability‑rich vision of modern luxury by design.

We are transforming our business to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. We have set a roadmap to reduce emissions across our own operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science‑based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy and before the end of the decade our Range Rover, Discovery, Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.

At heart we are a British company, with two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an engine manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China (a joint venture), Slovakia, Austria (contract manufacturing with Magna Steyr), India (contract manufacturing with Tata Motors Ltd) and Brazil, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe.

JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.