Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 after market close. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on January 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-412-4131
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1-646-960-0134
Conference ID: 3610756
   

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on January 29, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 12, 2025.

Toll Free Dial in Number: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial in Number:  1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 3610756 followed by # key
   

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of September 30, 2024, the Company reported assets of $24.0 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full-service branches throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Orange, Queens, and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


