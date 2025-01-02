ERES Announces Timing of Year End 2024 Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES") (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 after markets close on:

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the ERES senior management team on:

Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: +1 (833) 950-0062

International: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 278125

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the ERES website at www.eresreit.com – click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany senior management’s comments during the conference call will be available on the ERES website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com and our public disclosure at www.sedarplus.ca .

ABOUT ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at September 30, 2024, ERES owned approximately 6,300 residential suites, including approximately 3,200 suites classified as assets held for sale, and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owned one commercial property in Germany and one commercial property in Belgium, with a total fair value of approximately €1.6 billion, including approximately €0.7 billion of assets held for sale. For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

For more information, please contact:

ERES ERES Mr. Mark Kenney Ms. Jenny Chou Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (416) 861-9404 (416) 354-0188

