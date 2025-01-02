Prime Drink Group Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement and Change of Fiscal Year-End

Company also announces the exercise of $150,000 of warrants by an officer and a stock option grant

MONTREAL, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) (“Prime” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) for gross proceeds of $550,000 (the “First Tranche”).

The First Tranche consisted of the sale of 110 Units at a price of $5,000 per Unit resulting in the issuance of 2,200,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) and 2,115,300 transferable share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.26 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with the First Tranche of the Offering, the Company will pay cash finders’ fees totalling $32,100, which amount represents 6% of the proceeds received by the Company from subscribers to the Offering introduced to the Company by such finders.

The securities underlying the Units issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to resale restrictions, including a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Unit Offering to develop its business and for general working capital purposes.

Warrant Exercise

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received $150,000 from the exercise of warrants at a price of $0.125 per share from an officer of the Company.

Change of Fiscal Year-End

The Company also wishes to announce that it has changed its fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31. For the transition year, the Company will provide audited financial statements for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2025. The reason for the change of year-end is to facilitate the Company’s financial reporting following the acquisition of Triani Canada Inc.

A notice of change in fiscal year-end, which sets out the length, beginning and end dates of the periods, including the comparative periods of the interim and annual financial statements required for the Company’s transition year and its new fiscal year, has been filed on SEDAR+ and is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Stock Option Grant

Finally, the Company has granted 600,000 stock options to an officer under the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options can be exercised until December 18, 2026, at a price of $0.25 per share.

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp (CSE: PRME) is a Québec-based corporation focused on becoming a leading diversified holding company in the beverage, influencer media and hospitality sectors.

