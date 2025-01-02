Primior Holdings (GRLT) Q3 2024 Financial Results Exceed Market Expectations

Irvine, California, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primior Holdings Inc. (GRLT) released its Q3 2024 financial results today, showcasing substantial improvements in key financial metrics and underscoring its progress since merging with Primior Inc. This report covers revenues, net bookings, and earnings per share for the period ending September 30, 2024.





Primior Holdings (GRLT) Q3 2024 Financial Results





Q3 2024 Performance Highlights





Primior’s Q3 2024 results reveal significant strides in operational efficiency and cost management, with year-over-year improvements across critical financial metrics:





● Operating Expenses: Reduced to $330,776 in Q3 2024, down slightly from $317,239 in Q3 2023.

● Interest Expense: Decreased by 10%, from $12,359 in Q3 2023 to $11,084 in Q3 2024.

● NetIncome: Improved significantly, shifting from a loss of $130,529 in Q3 2023 to a profit of $414,282 in Q3 2024.

● Stockholders’ Deficit: Narrowed to $1,921,626 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $2,297,114 at year-end 2023.





These results reflect Primior’s focused cost-management initiatives and operational improvements, signaling continued progress in financial stability and efficiency.





Strategic Initiatives Fueling Growth





Since its $30 million merger with Primior Inc., the company has implemented strategic initiatives to drive growth and expand its market presence.





Key priorities include:

● Opportunity Zone property development

● Technology integration in real estate operations including tokenization and AI

● Expansion of advisory services

● Development of a long-term asset portfolio With a $3 billion track record in property development, Primior is capitalizing on emerging opportunities while advancing operational efficiency through technology and strategic asset management.





Market Response and Analyst Observations





Analysts have recognized Primior’s financial improvements and operational efficiencies, noting:

● A54.6%increase in quarterly revenues compared to Q3 2023.

● A10%decrease in interest expenses.

● Thetransition from a net loss in Q3 2023 to net income in Q3 2024.

● Expansion to 773 shareholders of record, signaling growing investor confidence.





The company’s debt management efforts, coupled with robust cost-control measures, have strengthened its market positioning, drawing increased attention from industry observers.

Conclusion

Primior Holdings’ Q3 2024 results highlight successful operational efficiencies, including a significant improvement in net income and a 54.6% increase in revenue. These results reflect effective cost-management and strategic realignment. With a solid foundation post-merger and a growing shareholder base of 773, Primior is positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in Opportunity Zones, technology integration, and strategic asset management for sustained growth

Andrew Palacios Primior Holdings 800 735 9973 andrew@primior.com

