Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Expected to Surge with New Therapeutic Developments by 2034

Many companies, including ACELYRIN, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Novartis, and others, are actively advancing treatments in the Hidradenitis suppurativa market.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Hidradenitis suppurativa, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Hidradenitis suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Hidradenitis suppurativa, offering valuable insights into revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment options. It highlights key statistics on Hidradenitis suppurativa, including current and projected market sizes, and assesses the effectiveness and progress of emerging therapies. The report also examines the clinical trial landscape, presenting an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that will shape the future of Hidradenitis suppurativa treatment. This comprehensive resource is crucial for understanding market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic approaches in the Hidradenitis suppurativa field.

Some of the key insights of Hidradenitis suppurativa Market Report:

• In 2023, the total Hidradenitis Suppurativa Prevalent Cases in the 7MM were nearly 6.2 million, with cases projected to rise by 2034.

• In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent Hidradenitis Suppurativa cases with nearly 877K in 2023.

• In the US, EU4, and the UK, hidradenitis suppurativa was more common in females (~75%) than males (~25%), while in Japan, males represented nearly 70% of the total cases, with females accounting for around 30%.

• The age-specific data revealed that hidradenitis suppurativa was most prevalent in the 30–39 years age group, comprising nearly 26% of total diagnosed cases in the US.

• Among all stages, Hurley Stage I was the most prevalent, with approximately 480K cases in the US in 2023.

• In 2023, the total Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Size was nearly USD ~1,400 million in the 7MM, with the largest market size captured by the US.

• The patient share of overall adalimumab is expected to decline due to the recent entry of COSENTYX and the upcoming BIMZELX.

• By 2034, the highest revenue in the US is expected to be generated from BIMZELX among all therapies.

• Key companies driving Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment advancements include Incyte Corporation, ACELYRIN, AbbVie, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Priovant Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Kymera Therapeutics, UNION Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Biopharma, Aclaris Therapeutics.

• Emerging therapies include povorcitinib (INCB054707), Spesolimab (BI 655130), Lutikizumab, Eltrekibart, Orismilast, ruxolitinib cream, Izokibep, Sonelokimab, and others.

• In November 2024, the U.S. FDA approved UCB's Bimzelx (bimekizumab-bkzx) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

Hidradenitis suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic and painful skin condition characterized by swollen lesions, abscesses, and scarring, typically affecting areas such as the armpits, groin, anal, and breast regions. The disease often progresses from acute abscesses to a chronic state marked by persistent pain, sinus tract fistulas, and severe scarring, significantly impairing the quality of life (QoL) more than other skin disorders like psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, and acne. It is also associated with depression and reduced overall well-being. Disease severity is assessed using various scoring systems, including Hurley staging (with three stages: 1, 2, and 3), Physician’s Global Assessment (PGA), the modified Sartorius score (MSS), and the hidradenitis suppurativa Severity Index (HSSI).

Hidradenitis suppurativa Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Hidradenitis suppurativa Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hidradenitis suppurativa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent Cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US

• Gender-specific cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US

• Age-specific cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US

• Stage-specific cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US

• Treated Prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US

Hidradenitis suppurativa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming hidradenitis suppurativa drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Hidradenitis suppurativa treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the hidradenitis suppurativa drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the hidradenitis suppurativa pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Hidradenitis suppurativa treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Hidradenitis suppurativa.

Hidradenitis suppurativa Therapies and Key Companies

• Eltrekibar: Eli Lilly

• Povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation

• Izokibep: Acelyrin

• Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

• Upadacitinib: AbbVie

• Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics

• Spesolimab: Boehringer Ingelheim

• Orismilast: UNION Therapeutics

• CFZ533 (Iscalimab), LOU064, LYS006 and MAS825: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

• Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Hidradenitis suppurativa Market Outlook

Hidradenitis suppurativa has no cure, but early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent disease progression and reduce scarring. Treatment approaches are tailored to the severity and clinical stage of the disease. Pharmacological options include topical and systemic antibiotics, corticosteroids, hormonal therapies, systemic retinoids, zinc supplements, and immunosuppressive agents like biologics. For mild cases, antibacterial washes and topical antibiotics are the mainstay, while acute flares may require intralesional corticosteroids or minor surgical interventions. Oral treatments for mild-to-moderate cases often involve extended courses of broad-spectrum antibiotics and systemic retinoids. Off-label antibiotics such as clindamycin, rifampicin, and tetracycline are frequently used due to their demonstrated efficacy in studies.

Currently, established therapies in the market include BIMZELX (bimekizumab), COSENTYX (secukinumab), and HUMIRA (adalimumab). HUMIRA dominated the market until 2023, benefiting from robust patent protection in the US even after its core patent expired in 2016. In June 2023, the European Commission approved COSENTYX, an IL-17A monoclonal antibody, for adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa who did not respond to conventional systemic therapies, with FDA approval following in October 2023. More recently, in April 2024, UCB secured European Commission approval for BIMZELX to treat adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa and inadequate responses to conventional systemic treatments.

The emerging pipeline for hidradenitis suppurativa includes promising candidates such as povorcitinib (INCB054707), Spesolimab (BI 655130), Lutikizumab, Eltrekibart, Orismilast, ruxolitinib cream, Izokibep, Sonelokimab, and others. Despite the availability of current treatments, the hidradenitis suppurativa drug market remains underserved. Given the market's potential, akin to rheumatoid arthritis, it is expected that multiple blockbuster medications could co-exist to meet patient needs.

Hidradenitis suppurativa Market Drivers

• The potential of emerging treatment options provides hope for patients with hidradenitis suppurativa who may not respond to currently available therapeutics.

• The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is entering a period of rapid growth, driven by an influx of pipeline therapeutics.

• A diverse pipeline targeting various mechanisms such as Interleukins (e.g., IL-17, IL-36), anti-TNF, JAK inhibitors (JAKi), and anti-complement factor therapies is expanding treatment options.

Hidradenitis suppurativa Market Barriers

• Low disease awareness and misdiagnoses, compounded by patient under-reporting due to shame and embarrassment, contribute to delays in diagnosis, averaging between 7 to 10 years.

• Several therapies in development have failed in clinical trials or were terminated due to safety concerns.

Scope of the Hidradenitis suppurativa Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Hidradenitis suppurativa Companies: Incyte Corporation, ACELYRIN, AbbVie, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Priovant Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Kymera Therapeutics, UNION Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Biopharma, Aclaris Therapeutics, and others.

• Key Hidradenitis suppurativa Therapies: povorcitinib (INCB054707), Spesolimab (BI 655130), Lutikizumab, Eltrekibart, Orismilast, ruxolitinib cream, Izokibep, Sonelokimab, and others.

• Hidradenitis suppurativa Therapeutic Assessment: Hidradenitis suppurativa currently marketed, and Hidradenitis suppurativa emerging therapies

• Hidradenitis suppurativa Market Dynamics: Hidradenitis suppurativa market drivers and Hidradenitis suppurativa market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Hidradenitis suppurativa Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hidradenitis suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement

