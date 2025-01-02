Beauty of Orient by Chun-Cheng Lee, Tzu-Chien Huang & Chih-Chih Chung Wins Iron A'Design Award in Interior Space Design

Beauty of Orient

Innovative Office Design Transforms 50-Year-Old Residence into Modern Minimalist Studio

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Beauty of Orient by Chun-Cheng Lee, Tzu-Chien Huang and Chih-Chih Chung as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the winning design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable achievement that meets rigorous professional and industrial standards.Beauty of Orient showcases the transformative power of interior design, demonstrating how a 50-year-old residence can be reimagined into a modern, minimalist office space. The design addresses current trends and needs within the industry, focusing on creating a functional, aesthetically pleasing, and human-oriented environment that enhances the well-being and productivity of its occupants. By aligning with interior design best practices and pushing the boundaries of innovation, Beauty of Orient offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders.The award-winning design stands out for its masterful use of a low-saturation color scheme, featuring black, white, and gray hues that create a classic and intellectual atmosphere. The incorporation of organic curves softens the minimalist aesthetic, while the asymmetrical curve on the second floor serves as a focal point, shaping an image of modernity and efficiency. The open plan layout of the first floor, along with the strategically placed partitioned kitchen, ensures flexibility and unrestricted circulation for staff and visitors alike.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Chun-Cheng Lee, Tzu-Chien Huang and Chih-Chih Chung to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, inspiring future projects that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and the well-being of users. By setting a new standard for office design, Beauty of Orient has the potential to influence industry practices and foster further innovation in the field.Beauty of Orient was designed by Chun-Cheng Lee, Tzu-Chien Huang, Chih-Chih Chung, Tzu-Chien Huang, and Sherry Zhong.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Chun-Cheng Lee, Tzu-Chien Huang and Chih-Chih ChungChun-Cheng Lee, Tzu-Chien Huang and Chih-Chih Chung are a design team from Taiwan, China, who specialize in architecture and interior design projects. Their primary focus is on creating sustainable, innovative spaces that prioritize both aesthetics and practicality, ultimately providing their clients with a superior living environment. By incorporating cutting-edge design principles and a keen attention to detail, the team consistently delivers projects that exceed expectations and contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The award is bestowed upon designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges. The Iron A' Design Award is a testament to the skill, dedication, and expertise of the designers, showcasing their capacity to create highly-regarded, admired, and cherished works that integrate industry best practices and provide fulfillment and positive feelings to users.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, designers and brands can demonstrate their commitment to advancing the interior design industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interiorcompetition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.