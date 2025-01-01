Main, NEWS Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in Featured

December 31, 2024

Hawai‘i Expands Medicaid Coverage to Provide Stable Health Care for Keiki

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i families can have greater peace of mind when it comes to health care for their keiki, thanks to a new approval from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Under this change, children in Hawai‘i can stay covered by Hawai‘i’s Medicaid program, QUEST, without interruptions, as follows:

Children under age 6 will have continuous coverage until their sixth birthday.

Children ages 6 to 19 will receive coverage for two years at a time.

This means families won’t have to reapply as often, reducing paperwork and making it easier to focus on what matters most: their children’s health and well-being.

“More than 50 percent of our keiki in Hawaiʻi receive access to healthcare through Medicaid,” said Ryan Yamane, director of the Department of Human Services. “This new policy ensures they’ll have access to essential health services without disruptions.”

Hawai‘i joins 12 other states leading the way with expanded continuous Medicaid coverage for children, alongside Colorado, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washington. These changes reflect a strong commitment to ensuring that every child in our state has access to the care they need to thrive.

Studies show that Medicaid coverage provides long-term benefits for children, including better health, improved school performance and greater success in adulthood. This program also strengthens communities and reduces strain on families by simplifying enrollment and minimizing gaps in care.

For more details on this approval and how it helps Hawai‘i families, visit Medicaid.gov.

To apply for QUEST (Medicaid) coverage for your children in Hawai‘i, please click on this link: MedQuest.Hawaii.Gov

